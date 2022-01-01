How to Schedule a Meeting with GoToMeeting

Scheduling an online meeting is easy. Here’s how to set up an account and create a meeting with GoToMeeting.

Sign Up for GoToMeeting

Start by signing up for a GoToMeeting account. You can easily do this by visiting their website and clicking on the "Sign Up" button. Follow the prompts to create your account.

After you've successfully signed up, log in to your new GoToMeeting account using your credentials.

Schedule a Meeting

Once you're logged in, you'll see the option to "Schedule a Meeting." Click on it to start setting up your meeting.

You'll be asked to provide details for your meeting, including the title, date and time. You can also add a description and choose your preferred settings

Invite Participants

After you've configured your meeting, you can invite participants by entering their email addresses. GoToMeeting will send them an email invitation with a link to join the meeting.

Once you've reviewed and confirmed your meeting details, click "Save." You can start the meeting as the host when the scheduled time arrives.

