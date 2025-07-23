How to organize group tutoring sessions without the hassle

Teaching is one of the most valuable things a person can do. And right now, teachers and tutors like you are in short supply. Across the world, schools and communities are struggling to fill teaching roles; especially in math, science, and special education. That makes your work even more meaningful.

You're helping people grow, one session at a time. And honestly, you shouldn’t be spending your energy figuring out when everyone’s free to meet.

Planning group sessions doesn’t have to eat up your day. Here’s how to keep it simple, no matter what kind of group you’re running.

Why group tutoring is hard to coordinate

You’re probably juggling a lot. Students have different schedules, some reply late (or not at all), and if your session has limited spots, it’s easy to lose track. All of this takes time and energy away from what really matters: your teaching.

But there are better ways to handle it. You can keep things simple, even with a big or shifting group.

Try a Group Poll to find the best time

Start with a Group Poll. Pick a few times that work for you, send them out to your students, and let them vote. Once you have the results, go with the time that works best for most. That’s it.

You don’t have to message back and forth or follow up ten times. It’s quick, clear, and easy for everyone.

Let students take the lead

If your students are a little more independent, you don’t have to handle all the planning yourself. You’ve got options:

Poll first, book later: Let them vote in a Group Poll to choose a time. Once the group agrees, send your Booking Page link so they can lock in their spot.

They run the poll: If your students are really taking charge, they can even create the Group Poll themselves and just invite you to the result. You simply show up.

Offer quick intro chats for new students

When you’ve got new students joining, it can help to offer a quick one-on-one intro call. Just set up a time through your Booking Page. It gives students a chance to get to know you, ask questions, and feel more confident before joining the group. It’s a small step that builds trust and makes your sessions smoother.

You can even add a short custom question to your Booking Page to collect info ahead of time. It’s a small thing, but it helps you come into every call ready to help.

Use a Sign-up Sheet if space is limited

If your session only fits a certain number of students, a Sign-up Sheet is your friend. You create the time slots, share the sheet, and students pick their spot. No stress, no overbooking, and no extra admin work for you.

Whether your session is in person or online, you can add the location or video link directly to the invite. That way, your students always know where to show up.

No group is the same — and that’s okay

Some groups are big. Others are small. Some are totally new every week. Your students might be shy or super confident. That’s why it helps to have a few tools you can switch between depending on the situation. You don’t have to stick to just one method. Use what works for your group, and feel free to mix it up. And beyond picking the right tool, we know there are also plenty of little details that come with running a smooth tutoring session. The kind of stuff that doesn’t always show up on a calendar but makes a big difference.

Here’s a quick list of smart prep ideas tutors swear by:

Tip Why it helps Ask a question on your Booking Page Collect context like “What topic do you need help with?” so you’re ready Include a calendar link Makes it easy for students to save the session to their calendar Check login info for school tools Make sure you can access platforms like Moodle or Google Classroom Reserve your teaching space early Avoid last-minute stress by booking the room ahead of time Prepare for students with disabilities Have seating, tech, or materials ready for any accommodations Bring water or small snacks Helps keep you and your students focused during longer sessions Share your holidays in advance Avoid confusion by letting students know when you’ll be away

Doodle is your co-teacher

Whether you’re juggling packed calendars, welcoming new students, or trying to find a time that works for a full group, Doodle makes it easier. With Group Polls, Booking Pages, and Sign-up Sheets, you’ve got tools that take care of the planning, so you can focus on teaching.