How to make agency scheduling easier and win more pitches

Read Time: 10 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Nov 20, 2025

A group of professionals collaborating in an agency.

Table of Contents

    Pitch success hinges on speed and clarity. Clean up agency scheduling, cut no-shows, and give clients a smooth booking experience using Doodle. When a hot lead asks for time this week, slow email threads can cost you the meeting—and the deal.

    Agencies move fast. You juggle discovery calls, internal reviews, stakeholder interviews, creative presentations, and training. Every day lost to scheduling is a day the competitor builds rapport.

    This guide shows you how to make agency scheduling simple at every stage of your pitch process. You will see practical steps, proven tools, and real examples. You will also learn how Doodle helps you book the right meeting faster, with fewer clicks and a smoother client experience.

    The challenge facing agency professionals

    Agency calendars are complicated. You often need your account lead, strategist, creative director, and sometimes the client’s CFO. Many people, many time zones, and very little time to coordinate.

    Common issues include:

    • Endless email threads that slow momentum

    • Missed handoffs between sales and delivery

    • No-shows caused by unclear invites or missing reminders

    • Time zone confusion

    • Holding seats for workshops with limited capacity

    • Scattered meeting links and files that confuse clients

    Fixing scheduling gives you back hours each week. You move from reacting to leading—and that advantage can win your next pitch.

    Why this matters for agencies

    In agency work, timing shapes perception. A fast, clear booking process signals that you are organized and dependable. A lag—or a messy invite—suggests chaos.

    Effective scheduling brings real benefits:

    • Higher win rates, because prospects book while intent is high

    • More billable time, since your team stops chasing replies

    • Fewer no-shows, thanks to reminders and clear meeting details

    • Stronger client trust, because your process feels easy and professional

    The solution is not more coordination. It is a system you can apply to every pitch.

    Build a scheduling playbook for your pitch process

    Start by mapping each meeting in your sales and delivery pipeline. Define who attends, how long it runs, and which Doodle tool fits best.

    Step 1: List every meeting type

    • Discovery calls

    • RFP scoping sessions

    • Internal pitch kickoff

    • Stakeholder interviews

    • Creative reviews

    • Final pitch rehearsal

    • Final client presentation

    • Onboarding and training workshops

    Step 2: Assign default lengths, owners, and tools

    Meeting Type

    Length

    Owner

    Best Doodle Tool

    Discovery call

    30 min

    New business lead

    Booking Page

    Internal pitch kickoff

    45 min

    Pitch lead

    Group Poll

    Stakeholder interview

    30 min

    Strategist

    1:1

    Training / research session

    Varies

    Project Manager

    Sign-up Sheet

    Step 3: Set clear time windows for pitch work

    • Block two mornings a week for discovery calls

    • Use Friday afternoons for creative reviews

    • Reserve one weekly window for stakeholder interviews

    This playbook removes guesswork. Your team knows exactly how to schedule each step before the RFP arrives.

    Create reusable templates inside Doodle

    Templates help you keep quality high and booking times short.

    Booking Page for discovery

    • Connect Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar

    • Add buffers, minimum notice, and booking limits

    • Include Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco Webex links

    • Add custom branding with Doodle Pro or Teams

    • Include custom questions (agenda, goals, RFP ID)

    • Turn on Stripe if you sell paid audits or consultations

    1:1 invites for stakeholder interviews

    • Offer a curated set of times for the same week

    • Let Doodle handle confirmations and calendar invites

    • Enable reminders to reduce no-shows

    • Use Stripe for paid research incentives if applicable

    Group Polls for team or client reviews

    • Propose several time options

    • Invite up to 1000 people

    • Add deadlines to speed responses

    • Hide participant details using Pro for privacy

    Sign-up Sheets for training or research

    • Create multiple time slots

    • Limit seats per session

    • Track attendance automatically

    • Send reminders for every slot

    Protect focus time without slowing your process

    Good scheduling gives clients fast access while protecting your team’s deep work.

    • Add 15-minute buffers before and after key meetings

    • Create a daily no-meeting block for creative work

    • Set minimum notice so clients cannot book last-minute slots you cannot prep for

    • Turn on reminders so people show up on time

    These rules live inside your Doodle Booking Page and 1:1 settings, ensuring consistency.

    Practical tips for faster bookings and better meetings

    These simple changes remove friction immediately.

    • Add your Booking Page to your email signature

    Label it “Book a discovery call” so prospects self-serve in seconds.

    • Put your Booking Page on your website

    Add it to Contact pages and case study pages to convert warm leads.

    • Use a Group Poll to lock your internal pitch kickoff

    Invite the core team and add a deadline to drive responses.

    • Use 1:1 links for stakeholder interviews

    Share curated times. Doodle sends the invite and reminders automatically.

    • Collect key context upfront

    Add custom questions for budget bands, goals, and timeline.

    • Standardize meeting descriptions

    Use Doodle Pro AI-generated descriptions for clean, on-brand agendas.

    • Auto-attach video links

    Connect Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or Webex.

    • Integrate CRM and Slack via Zapier

    Send bookings into your pipeline and notify the pitch team instantly.

    • Use Stripe for paid sessions

    Perfect for audits, consulting, or training.

    • Cap seats for workshops

    Avoid overbooking by setting limits in Sign-up Sheets.

    • Use reminders and deadlines

    These dramatically reduce no-shows and speed up group decisions.

    • Stick to one link per purpose

    One for discovery, one for research, one for training. Keep it simple.

    Common mistakes to avoid

    Prevent these issues that slow down scheduling and hurt client trust.

    • Using email back-and-forth to find a time

    • Sharing long lists of “free times” that go stale quickly

    • Forgetting time zones

    • Sending invites without a video link

    • Mixing personal and team booking links

    • Not collecting context before calls

    • Failing to assign a backup host for pitch meetings

    • Exposing attendee lists when privacy matters

    Tools and solutions for agencies

    Doodle gives agencies a unified system for every meeting in the pitch cycle.

    Booking Page

    Share live availability, avoid conflicts, attach video links, collect payments via Stripe, add custom questions, apply branding, and manage buffers and minimum notice.

    Group Polls

    Offer time options for busy groups, invite up to 1000 people, hide participant details, add deadlines, and use reminders.

    1:1

    Provide a curated set of times for one person. Use Stripe for billable sessions and automatic reminders to increase show rates.

    Sign-up Sheets

    Create sessions with limited seats for research, training, or client workshops.

    Premium features in Doodle Pro and Doodle Teams

    • AI meeting descriptions

    • Custom branding

    • Email invites to up to 1000 participants

    • Zapier connection

    • Unlimited Sign-up Sheet sessions

    • Hide participant details

    • Ad-free experience

    • Enterprise-level security

    Set up your system in 30 minutes

    Follow this quick blueprint:

    1. Connect your calendar (Google, Outlook, or Apple)

    2. Build your Booking Page template with buffers, minimum notice, questions, and branding

    3. Create a 1:1 template for interviews

    4. Build a Group Poll template for internal reviews

    5. Add a Sign-up Sheet for research or training

    6. Connect Stripe for audits or paid sessions

    7. Connect Zapier for CRM and Slack automation

    Once this is done, your entire agency has a consistent way to book every meeting in the pitch cycle.

    Real-world examples from agency teams

    Creative agency, retail pitch

    The strategist sends 1:1 links for interviews across three time zones. The account lead uses a Group Poll for the internal kickoff. Everything is booked within 48 hours, giving the creative team two more days to concept.

    PR agency, media training day

    They publish a Sign-up Sheet with eight one-hour sessions. Stripe collects payment. Reminders reduce no-shows. Doodle Pro AI adds smooth prep instructions to each invite.

    Performance marketing agency, weekly status

    Twelve rotating stakeholders choose a standing meeting time via monthly Group Poll. Hide participant details protects privacy. Reminders stabilize attendance.

    Boutique design studio, discovery calls

    They add a branded Booking Page to their website and LinkedIn. Leads book instantly. Custom questions collect project goals and timelines.

    Integrated agency, paid audits

    Prospects book a two-hour audit and pay via Stripe. Zapier creates a CRM deal and posts in Slack. The team joins with an AI-generated agenda.

    Key takeaways

    • Build a repeatable scheduling system for your entire pitch process

    • Use Booking Page for discovery, Group Polls for decisions, 1:1 for interviews, and Sign-up Sheets for sessions

    • Add buffers, questions, and reminders to improve outcomes

    • Connect calendars, video tools, Stripe, and Zapier to reduce admin

    • Brand everything with Doodle Pro or Teams for a polished experience

    Get started with better scheduling

    You do not need a complex workflow to move faster and look polished. Set up a Booking Page for discovery, use Group Polls for internal decisions, and share 1:1 links for interviews. Add Sign-up Sheets for research or training. Turn on Stripe for paid sessions, and let Doodle handle reminders and details.

    Ready to simplify your scheduling? Create a Doodle and see how agency teams save hours every week while winning more pitches.

