How to create the right Group Poll questions

Group Polls are a great way to organize meetings and get feedback from your team or stakeholders quickly. Before you get people together, they can be used to gather data, identify problems and improve communication. However, in order to be effective, Group Polls need to be well-designed. This means asking the right questions.

We’ll discuss how to think about what questions to ask, how to ask the right questions and the benefits of asking the right questions. This will help you maximize your meeting productivity with Doodle, one of the world’s favorite scheduling tools used to create and manage Group Polls.

How to think about what questions to ask

When thinking about what questions to ask, it’s important to consider the purpose of the poll. What do you hope to achieve by asking these questions?

Once you know this, you can start to brainstorm questions that will help you to achieve that purpose.

For example, if you are using a Group Poll to gather feedback on a new product, you might ask questions like:

What do you like about the new product?

What do you dislike about the new product?

What features would you like to see added to the new product?

If you are using a Group Poll to identify problems, you might ask questions like:

What are the biggest challenges you’re facing in your work?

What are the biggest opportunities for improvement in your work?

Once you’ve brainstormed a list of questions, it’s important to review them and make sure they’re clear, concise and specific. Avoid using jargon or technical terms that your audience may not understand. It’s also important to make sure the questions are relevant to the purpose of the poll.

How to ask the right questions

Once you have a list of clear, concise and specific questions, it’s time to start asking them.

When asking questions, it’s important to be respectful of your recipient's time. Keep the questions short and to the point.

If you’re working on a global scale, It’s also vital to be aware of the cultural context in which you are asking the questions. What may be considered a polite or appropriate question in one culture may be considered rude or inappropriate in another.

The benefits of asking the right questions

You may be asking yourself, why do I need to go through all this? Well, asking the right questions can really help you down the line. For example, it can help you:

Get feedback from your team or stakeholders.

Gather data to make decisions.

Identify problems or areas for improvement.

Improve communication and collaboration.

Increase engagement and participation.

How to maximize your meeting productivity with Doodle

Now that we understand why we ask Group Poll questions, it’s important to know how.

Doodle makes it easy to organize meetings with a few or lots of people. Simply decide when you’re free, send those times to your guests and they’ll decide what suits. Within minutes you’ll have a time to meet.

But what does that have to do with asking the right Group Poll questions, we hear you ask.

Well, Doodle lets you ask questions beforehand.

When you create a new Group Poll, in the “Description” not only can you let people know why your meeting, you can add questions for people to think about for when they come to the meeting.

As well as asking questions in advance, Doodle offers a variety of features that can help you to create effective polls, such as the ability to set a deadline for your poll, view results in real-time, brand your invites to suit your style and automatically remind people when the meeting is coming up.

By using Doodle, you can maximize your meeting productivity by:

Arranging meetings quickly and without scheduling stress.

Have people know what they need to prepare in advance so you get all the answers to your questions.

Increasing engagement and participation as all the people you need can make it to your meeting.

By following these tips, you can create Group Poll questions that are effective and productive.