You sit down to work, ready to tackle your to-do list. Then—ding—a notification pops up. A quick email check turns into 20 minutes of scrolling. You switch back to your task but feel unfocused. Sound familiar? Digital distractions are everywhere, eating away at our time and productivity.

If you're struggling to stay focused, you're not alone. The good news? A few simple changes can help you regain control and stay on track. Here’s how you can take back control.

1. Silence the noise: turn off notifications

Each time your phone or laptop pings, your focus is disrupted. Even if you don't check immediately, your mind has already shifted. To stay on task, turn off non-essential notifications on your phone and computer. Use Do Not Disturb mode during deep work sessions. Instead of reacting instantly to emails and messages, set specific times to check them.

2. Hide your phone (yes, really!)

Even if you don't check your phone, just seeing it can be distracting. Studies show that having your phone nearby—even face down—reduces focus. A simple fix is to put your phone in a drawer, bag, or another room while working. If you need to check the time, use a basic watch instead of unlocking your phone. If keeping your phone nearby is unavoidable, place it screen down and on silent to minimize distractions.

3. Block distracting apps and websites

One moment, you're researching; the next, you're deep into social media or reading random articles. The internet is designed to pull you in. To stay focused, use website blockers like Freedom, Cold Turkey, or StayFocusd. On your phone, set app limits for social media and other distractions. If you tend to wander while working, try using full-screen mode to keep your attention on the task at hand.

4. Set clear goals and priorities

It's easy to stay focused when you know exactly what needs to be done. Vague plans lead to procrastination and distractions. Start your day by choosing three key tasks you must complete. Use time-blocking to assign specific time slots for work, breaks, and admin tasks. Keeping a written to-do list helps, as relying on memory or digital reminders often leads to more screen time.

A scheduling tool like Doodle can also help keep you focused by making scheduling effortless. Instead of losing time in endless email chains, you can set up a Booking Page or 1:1 meetings so others book time with you only when you're available.

5. Create a distraction-free workspace

Your environment shapes your focus. A cluttered digital or physical space makes it harder to concentrate. Keep only the essential tabs and apps open when working. Clear out clutter from your workspace—both on your desk and on your screen—to stay focused and avoid distractions. If noise is an issue, find a quiet place to work or use noise-canceling headphones to stay in the zone.

Take back your time

Digital distractions won't disappear, but you can control how much they affect you. By turning off notifications, setting boundaries, and using simple tools like Doodle to cut back on unnecessary scheduling stress, you'll spend less time reacting and more time getting things done.

Start small—pick just one tip to try today. The difference will surprise you.