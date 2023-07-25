What is an executive committee?

An executive committee is a group of elected leaders who act as a steering panel for the board. As well as being a liaison between the board and a company’s day-to-day management, they also can make decisions on their board’s behalf and provide recommendations for any issues the organization might be facing.

In their liaison capacity, the executive committee will oversee board policies and ensure the company adheres to good governance practices.

It is often composed of senior-level executives (those at the C-level and heads of departments) but can also include people who the board appoints. Some organizations might even hold elections for some of the positions.

The committee prioritizes rising problems for the board, specifies the schedule or agenda for board meetings and may act in place of the board during emergencies when board members aren't readily available.

What is an executive committee meeting?

This is where the executive committee comes together to discuss the company issues at hand. Being a leaner group, they can meet more regularly than the board to ensure the company’s goals stay on track.

Generally, these meetings will be chaired by the CEO, who may plan them on a weekly or monthly basis. It’s important to start all these meetings on a positive note to motivate the leadership team.

Next, each member of the committee should provide essential updates or feedback on projects under their scope and highlight any blockers. These meetings are not necessarily about getting into the nitty-gritty of how things are being done, but taking a step back to ensure things stay on track or are adjusted as need be.

It’s also important to raise customer/employee issues in these meetings. How well your business does is based on those who buy your product and those who work for you, so make sure to always address their concerns.

A great way to do this is to take regular sense checks of both groups with surveys. These can then be looked at in the executive committee meeting and an action plan to address issues adopted.

Try it free No credit card required

How to schedule an executive committee meeting?

An executive committee by its very name means trying to get a lot of busy leaders together. That’s no small feat when their schedules are likely overflowing with meetings. This is where Doodle can help.

Our Group Poll tool lets you offer a range of times to those you want in the meeting. They’ll decide which ones work for them and within minutes you’ll have something booked.

Doodle Professional also lets you add your own branding to meeting invites - which is great at a senior level involving stakeholders and investors. It lets you get rid of ads and set deadlines and reminders.

If you are holding your meeting virtually, you can add your favorite video conferencing tool and links are automatically added to the email you send when a time is selected.