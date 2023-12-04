Doodle vs. Squarespace Scheduling

Picture this: you're juggling multiple projects, a workforce spread across time zones and endless emails to find the perfect time for that crucial meeting - a scheduling nightmare if there ever was one.

On average, it’s estimated that up to 40 hours per person per year are wasted on coordinating schedules. That’s rounds and rounds to emails, back and forth on times, dates, the works.

Enter Doodle and Squarespace Scheduling, two powerful tools to help businesses streamline their scheduling needs. Let's explore how these tools can help you save time, improve productivity and get everyone synced.

What is Doodle?

Doodle was founded in 2007 in Zurich, Switzerland. Since then it’s helped millions of people streamline and automate their schedules by finding the perfect meeting time for everyone.

Its popular Group Polls tool has a user-friendly interface that ensures smooth sailing for even the most technologically challenged. That’s because it includes easy-to-use customizable polls, calendar integrations that can be set up with a few clicks and helpful reminders when meetings are coming up. Doodle users often rave about how it transformed their scheduling experiences.

Doodle also offers Booking Page and 1:1, which make automating your calendar, arranging meetings and coordinating schedules a breeze. In fact, the average user saves an impressive 45 minutes per week by automating their scheduling process.

What is Squarespace Scheduling?

Squarespace Scheduling, formerly Acuity Scheduling, was founded in 2006 and acquired by website building tool, Squarespace, in 2019.

It allows businesses to create their own Booking Pages, set their availability and accept appointments online. The tool can integrate with Squarespace websites making it easy for those using it for building their business.

Squarespace also has a payment functionality that enables the tool to be linked to a provider so you can receive payment prior to providing a service.

Comparing Doodle and Squarespace Scheduling

There are some simple things we can get out of the way easily. Both tools help users solve their scheduling problems and automate their calendars. However, what both tools offer and how they do it, is slightly different.

Doodle is very easy to use and can work wherever you need it to. It integrates with the world’s most popular digital calendars and video conferencing tools including Google Calendar , Outlook and Zoom.

It's also versatile in the types of meetings it can arrange. If you need to get a large group together or just want to meet one-on-one - it provides a solution.

Squarespace offers similar functionality but is more focused on integrating with its web-building platform. This is handy if you’re looking to build a website and integrate scheduling. It can limit your choices otherwise.

So, how do you choose between the two? It comes down where you need it.

Each tool has its unique features and advantages. With Squarespace, you can natively integrate scheduling into your website and handle payment processing - as long as you’re building it on the Squarespace platform. Helpful if you’re starting a business.

However, Doodle's scheduling software has the ability to work where you need it to, making it the preferred choice for various industries, thanks to its intuitive interface and versatile customization options.

Ultimately, when it comes to maximizing your free time you need to pick the tool that works best to achieve that goal. So, think about where you are going to be organizing meetings the most.