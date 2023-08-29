Doodle vs Setmore: What’s the right scheduling tool for your small business

An overview of Doodle

Doodle is a versatile scheduling app offering various features to streamline your appointment-setting process. Its main features include:

Booking Page: Doodle's Booking Page allows you to set your availability and send it with a link. Customers can then book appointments at their convenience and the meeting will appear on your calendar. By taking account of your schedule it will mean you’re never double-booked.

Group Polls: Still one of the world’s favorite ways to get people together, Doodle's Group Polls let you easily coordinate meetings and events by finding the best time that works for everyone. Simply send a selection of dates and times and in minutes you’ll have something in your diary.

1:1s: Doodle's 1:1s enables seamless one-on-one appointment bookings with clients or colleagues. Decide when you’re willing to meet, add those times to your calendar and send it. Once your invitee picks what suits them, the meeting will automatically appear on both of your calendars.

Integrations: Doodle connects with the most popular calendars, the likes of Google Calendar , video conferencing tools and Zapier - which make it easy to add Doodle to your workflow.

Exploring Setmore

Setmore is another popular scheduling tool that offers comprehensive features to manage your business appointments. Here's what Setmore brings to the table:

Robust features: Setmore provides a wide range of features such as online booking, calendar management, automated reminders and integration with popular platforms.

User-friendly interface: With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, Setmore makes it easy for both business owners and clients to navigate and schedule appointments.

Integration possibilities: Setmore integrates with various applications and platforms, allowing you to streamline your scheduling process by connecting it with your existing tools.

Key comparison factors

So we have two tools, but which one is right for you? Let's compare Doodle and Setmore based on important factors to help you make an informed decision:

Key features: Both Doodle and Setmore offer essential scheduling features, but Doodle's specialized features like Group Polls and 1:1 scheduling give it an edge for businesses that require collaborative scheduling.

Ease of use: Setmore's user-friendly interface makes it easy for business owners and clients to schedule appointments and understand how to use the tool without much training. However, Doodle's simple and intuitive design ensures a seamless scheduling experience for all users whether they’re tech-savvy or not.

Integration possibilities: Setmore offers a wide range of integrations with popular platforms like Google Calendar, WordPress and social media platforms. Doodle also provides popular integration options, making it easier to sync with your existing tools and streamline your workflow.

Customer support: Both Doodle and Setmore offer reliable customer support. Doodle provides dedicated support through email and live chat, while Setmore offers a comprehensive support center and live chat assistance.

Pricing

How do the tools compare when it comes to cost?

Both Doodle and Setmore offer annual and monthly plans, so depending on your circumstances you can have either tool for as little or as much as you need.

Setmore starts at $5 a month when paid for annually. You can also pay for their plans monthly with pricing starting at $12 a month.

Doodle, by contrast, comes in at $6.95 a month when paid for annually or $14.95 on a monthly subscription. As well as a free plan, Doodle offers a wider variety of scheduling options - so no matter the type of meeting you need to arrange, Doodle has you covered.

Making the decision

Choosing the right scheduling tool is crucial for small businesses looking to streamline their appointment-setting process. Whether that’s arranging sales calls quickly or enabling your staff to boost productivity with weekly meetings .

By comparing Doodle and Setmore based on critical factors, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your business needs. Whether you opt for Doodle's range of collaborative scheduling features or Setmore's user-friendly interface.

Considering the features, ease of use, integration possibilities, customer support and pricing, it’s clear that both Doodle and Setmore are powerful scheduling tools.

However, for small businesses seeking seamless collaboration, collective planning and specialized scheduling features, Doodle emerges as the superior choice. So why not get started today with your very own free account - no credit card required.

If you’re working in a small or medium-sized business, we know the demands that you can have on your time. Meeting with clients, reports, assignments and that’s before we talk about the unexpected things that can pop up. It can be exhausting.

So, where you can, it’s best to try and automate menial tasks and give yourself much-needed breathing space. That’s where a scheduling app comes in.

Effective scheduling is crucial for small businesses. Let’s take an example from research by Harvard Business Review . It shows that companies that respond within five minutes of a sale inquiry are almost 100 times more likely to make a connection and potentially close a deal.

With numerous scheduling apps available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Today, we’ll compare Doodle and Setmore, two popular scheduling tools, and help you make an informed decision based on key features, ease of use, integration possibilities, customer support and unique selling points. Let’s go.