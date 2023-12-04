Doodle vs. 10to8: Which scheduling software is better?

Doodle: Simplifying scheduling with ease

Doodle is widely recognized as one of the world's favorite scheduling tools . With its suite of three core products - Booking Page, Group Poll, and 1:1s - Doodle offers a comprehensive solution for scheduling needs.

Booking Page allows users to set their availability and share it effortlessly through a simple link.

Group Poll enables the quick gathering of date and time preferences from multiple participants, facilitating easy decision-making.

Additionally, Doodle's 1:1s makes it a breeze for individuals to schedule one-on-one meetings.

10to8: Comprehensive booking solutions

Like Doodle, 10to8 provides users with a powerful set of features to streamline scheduling.

It offers a range of tools designed to simplify the booking process for businesses and professionals. With 10to8, users can easily manage appointments, send automated reminders and synchronize their schedules across various calendars.

The software also includes features such as customizable online booking forms and the ability to accept payments at the time of booking.

“Are you free on Wednesday?”, “What about Friday at 4pm?”, “When can we talk about the project?” We’ve probably all been there getting a constant stream of messages like these to colleagues. It’s frustrating and is a massive drain on our productivity.

It’s why efficient scheduling is vital for businesses and professionals looking to save time and boost productivity. Appointment scheduling software has become a valuable tool, streamlining the process of booking meetings and managing availability.

Today, we’ll compare two popular scheduling solutions: Doodle and 10to8. We'll delve into their features, ease of use, integration options, customer service and more to help you determine which software best suits your needs.

Let’s go head-to-head

Ease of use: Both Doodle and 10to8 prioritize user-friendly designs and intuitive workflows.

Doodle's minimalist design and straightforward setup make it effortless for users to create and share availability - no matter their technical prowess.

10to8, on the other hand, offers a more comprehensive set of features, which may require a slightly steeper learning curve. However, once users familiarize themselves with the interface, they can leverage the full potential of 10to8's capabilities.

Integration options: When it comes to integrations, Doodle shines by seamlessly integrating with popular calendar platforms, such as Google Calendar , Outlook and Apple Calendar. This enables users to synchronize their schedules effortlessly.

10to8, on the other hand, offers integrations with a range of third-party applications, including CRM software, payment gateways and marketing tools. This flexibility allows users to streamline their workflow by connecting 10to8 with their existing software stack.

Customer support: Both Doodle and 10to8 prioritize customer satisfaction and offer reliable support channels.

Doodle provides a comprehensive knowledge base and tutorials. Their support team is responsive and ready to assist users when needed.

Similarly, 10to8 offers a robust support system. Users can rely on prompt assistance from the 10to8 team to resolve any issues they encounter.

Unique selling points: Doodle's USP lies in its simplicity and ease of use. It excels in scenarios where quick availability sharing and group decision-making are essential.

Conversely, 10to8 distinguishes itself through its comprehensive feature set, catering to businesses that require advanced booking capabilities, such as online payments, customizable forms and automated reminders.

Pricing comparison: Pricing is an important consideration for businesses of all sizes.

Doodle offers both free and premium plans. The premium plans unlock additional features such as custom branding and the removal of ads. You can pay either annually or monthly with prices starting at $6.95.

10to8 follows a similar pricing model, with free and paid plans offering more advanced functionality. It only offers annual plans starting at $7.20. Unlike Doodle, however, you are limited in the number of appointments you can make.

It's important to evaluate your specific needs and budget to determine which pricing structure aligns best with your requirements.

Why Doodle takes the lead

After a thorough comparison, Doodle emerges as the recommended scheduling software.

Its user-friendly design, seamless calendar sharing and ability to simplify group scheduling make it an ideal choice for businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers seeking efficient scheduling solutions.

However, it's important to assess your unique needs and preferences before making a final decision. Both Doodle and 10to8 offer valuable features that can enhance your scheduling processes, so consider your specific requirements to make an informed choice.

In the end, whether you choose Doodle or 10to8, implementing a reliable online booking system will undoubtedly save you time, boost productivity and improve the overall efficiency of your scheduling tasks.

Remember to visit the official websites of Doodle and 10to8 for detailed information on their features, pricing plans and to explore their offerings firsthand.