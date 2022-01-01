How Doodle’s shared calendar app can help you get ahead

Are you tired of double-booking meetings, missing important appointments or juggling multiple schedules? If yes, a shared calendar app can help.

It can keep tabs on events, tasks and deadlines from a central location and streamline your schedule.

Let’s look at the benefits of using a shared calendar app and how you can use the various features Doodle offers to stay on top of your to-do list.

Benefits of using an online shared calendar

If you're considering swapping your personal calendar for a shared one, here's how a shared calendar can be useful.

Enhanced collaboration: Juggling multiple schedules can be difficult. A shared calendar can make it easier to monitor multiple schedules because it provides an overview of everyone's schedule in a central location.

With a shared calendar for teams, team members can view and edit the same calendar, making it easier to schedule meetings, assign tasks and track deadlines. There's no need for back-and-forth emails or phone calls. This makes shared calendars particularly helpful for large teams that work on joint projects often.

Improved task management: Haphazardly assigning tasks could result in certain team members being stretched thin. An unmanageable workload is one of the leading causes of burnout and you certainly don't want to overburden your team. A shared calendar app can help you avoid this pitfall.

With a shared calendar app, you can keep track of everyone's workload and deadlines. This allows you to manage workloads more efficiently. For instance, if you notice that a certain team member has a heavy workload and several pending tasks, you can reassign them to others to reduce the pressure on that person and fast-track task completion.

Syncing across devices: A shared calendar app allows you to sync your calendar across multiple devices, to access your schedule anywhere, anytime.

This can be particularly helpful if you're frequently on the move. For instance, if you’re out of the office and think you'll run late for an office meeting, you can reschedule it on your smartphone.

Reminders and notifications: It can be easy to forget important appointments when juggling multiple tasks and chasing deadlines. Missing out on important appointments can ruin your reputation with clients. Worse still, it can result in huge losses if clients sever their relationship with you because you were a no-show.

A shared calendar app can send you reminders and notifications across your devices, allowing you to stay up to date with all your appointments.

Doodle’s shared calendar features

Keeping up with multiple schedules can be overwhelming, but the right shared calendar app can make managing workloads, tasks and appointments a breeze. Here are various features Doodle offers that can make it easy to streamline schedules.

Integrations: People use different calendar tools to manage their schedules. To keep everyone on the same page regardless of their calendar tool, Doodle integrates seamlessly with various calendar apps like Google Calendar , Outlook Calendar and Apple Calendar.

It also integrates with popular video conferencing tools like Zoom, Google Meet and Webex, so you can easily add video links to virtual meetings. Plus, if you want to automate your scheduling, Doodle can let you do so with ease because it connects seamlessly with Zapier.

Booking Page: While a personal calendar can allow you to stay up to date on personal appointments, it can't allow others to make appointments with you. Connecting your preferred calendar app with Doodle can allow people to book appointments directly on your calendar, thanks to Booking Page .

It allows you to set your available hours and share a link with invitees, who can select a meeting time that works for them. Plus, Doodle will send reminders to people who make reservations with you so they don't forget their appointments.

Automatic syncing: Once you connect your preferred shared calendar app with Doodle, it will automatically sync various events across the calendars on your devices. Some events Doodle syncs automatically include:

Booking Page reservations that others make with you and you make with others

1:1 Meetings you schedule and that others book with you

Group Polls you have cast your vote in

Syncing these details can enable you to stay on the same page with clients and colleagues who book meetings with you even when you're on the move.

Streamline your schedule with Doodle

Cross-referencing multiple calendars to monitor tasks, deadlines, workloads and appointments can be incredibly difficult. With Doodle's shared calendar tools, you can easily coordinate multiple schedules with your clients and colleagues.