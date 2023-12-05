Doodle Achieves Top-Tier Security Accreditation

In a significant stride toward ensuring the utmost security and reliability for our users, Doodle is proud to announce the successful completion of the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPCV) certification Level 3 and SOC 2 Type 2 audit.

These accreditations mark a pivotal moment in our commitment to providing a secure and trustworthy platform for individuals and brands worldwide.

Let’s explain what that means for you.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Understanding the Accreditations

The MSPCV certification Level 3 is grounded in the 10 control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs (UCS).

This program, being the oldest in the world of cloud computing and managed services providers, holds a global reputation, accepted and used on five continents.

Doodle's SOC 2 Type 2 audit aligns with the UCS and the Trust Services Criteria for Security, covering key areas such as confidentiality, privacy and availability .

What makes these accreditations stand out is the thoroughness of the audits.

Doodle has undergone meticulous scrutiny, with two comprehensive reports validated and signed by a third-party accounting firm.

This level of transparency ensures that every process area is not only documented but also adheres to the highest standards.

Significance for Doodle Users

For our valued users, these accreditations are a testament to Doodle's unwavering dedication to information security.

By achieving Cyber Verify Level 3 with a SOC 2 Type 2, Doodle is placed in the top one percent of MSPs worldwide.

This means that when you choose Doodle for scheduling your meetings and managing your time, you're opting for a platform that has exceeded the stringent standards set by the industry.

What about the 10 critical control objectives? Well, these ensure that Doodle excels in areas such as governance, policies, confidentiality and more.

This accreditation is not just a stamp of approval but a commitment to excellence in every facet of our operations. It means that when you utilize Doodle, you're leveraging a platform that prioritizes your privacy, security and overall experience.

Moreover, our Cyber Verify Certification at Level 3, the highest attainable, is a reflection of our dedication to staying ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of online security.

It's not merely a certificate - it's a promise that information security is a top priority for us.

Meet in minutes With a Doodle account you can arrange events quickly and completely free

To sum up…

In a world where digital interactions are the norm, security is paramount.

Doodle's accreditations with MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPCV) certification Level 3 and SOC 2 Type 2 reinforce our commitment to providing a scheduling platform you can trust.

When you choose Doodle, you're not just setting meetings, you're choosing a partner that goes above and beyond to secure your data and ensure a seamless experience.

Your trust is our top priority and these accreditations are a testament to that commitment.

As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continuing to provide you with a secure and reliable scheduling experience.

Thanks for choosing Doodle - where security meets simplicity.