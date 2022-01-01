Schedule your courses with Doodle

Are you taking a course or trying to arrange classes? Struggle to arrange a time for group projects while avoiding any clashes? Still want to find time to meet with friends? Well, Doodle is here to help.

With Doodle, you can connect your favorite digital calendar, whether that’s Outlook, Google Calendar or something else to make sure you never miss or double-book anything again. Let’s find out how.

How Doodle makes course scheduling easy

Once you’ve created a Doodle account and connected your calendar your scheduling world is in sync. This means whenever you want to get together with friends or pull classmates together for a presentation, it’s only going to take you minutes.

Let’s say you need to finish off an important project but the emailing back and forth is getting nowhere. With Doodle, you can send out a quick poll with a list of times you’re free and let people choose what works best for them. You’ll get an answer in no time.

What’s more, because your calendar is connected you’ll see all the appointments you already have so won’t pick anything that’s unavailable.

You can use it for friends too!

Not only can Doodle help you smash your group assignments, but it also makes it easy to get together with friends.

It’s important we make time for each other, so if you want to hold a regular catch-up with friends, Doodle is the place to be. With month view, you can quickly make a poll well in the future so no one has an excuse not to attend.

And don’t worry about friends who live overseas. They can be included too thanks to Doodle’s Zoom integration.

So, how do you create a free Doodle poll?

Start by heading to Doodle and clicking ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. Make sure to be logged in so events already on your calendar can be considered.

Enter the name, location and any notes about the event you’d like people to know. Next, add the times you’re available. Be sure to include lots of options to give your participants a greater possibility of finding an appropriate time.

Lastly, tailor your poll to get the results you want. Choose yes, no or if need be, limit participant options or make the poll hidden. Hidden polls are great if you’d like to keep your participants anonymous. There are also several Doodle Professional options such as poll deadlines and additional information requests.