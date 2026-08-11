How to sync Asana with Google Calendar

Here’s our guide to syncing your Asana projects with Google Calendar - to streamline your productivity.

Step one: Setting up Asana Rules

Head to the project you want to integrate Google Calendar with. Click “Customize” in the top-right corner, scroll to “Rules” and select “+ Add rule.”

Select Google Calendar, then either choose a preset rule or create your own.

When you’re creating a custom rule, you’ll need to add a name and choose a trigger and action. Finish by clicking, “Connect to Google Calendar Rules.”

From here, you’ll need to login to Google and follow the steps to validate the sync with Asana.

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Step two: Syncing an Asana Project

Head to your project and click the drop-down message next to its name.

Click “Export/Print” and then select “Sync to calendar.” A new window will open, copy the URL.

Go to Google Calendar and on the left-hand side click “Other calendars.” Select from URL and paste what you have copied from Asana.

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Step three: Syncing to My Tasks

From My Tasks click the actions drop-down menu and select “Sync to Calendar.”

A new window will pop up, copy the URL.

Like syncing a project, go to Google Calendar and on the left-hand side click “Other calendars.” Select from URL and paste what you have copied from Asana.

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