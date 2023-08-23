How to sync Asana with Google Calendar

Here’s our guide to syncing your Asana projects with Google Calendar - to streamline your productivity.

Step one: Setting up Asana Rules

Head to the project you want to integrate Google Calendar with. Click “Customize” in the top-right corner, scroll to “Rules” and select “+ Add rule.”

Select Google Calendar, then either choose a preset rule or create your own.

When you’re creating a custom rule, you’ll need to add a name and choose a trigger and action. Finish by clicking, “Connect to Google Calendar Rules.”

From here, you’ll need to login to Google and follow the steps to validate the sync with Asana.

Step two: Syncing an Asana Project

Head to your project and click the drop-down message next to its name.

Click “Export/Print” and then select “Sync to calendar.” A new window will open, copy the URL.

Go to Google Calendar and on the left-hand side click “Other calendars.” Select from URL and paste what you have copied from Asana.

Step three: Syncing to My Tasks

From My Tasks click the actions drop-down menu and select “Sync to Calendar.”

A new window will pop up, copy the URL.

Like syncing a project, go to Google Calendar and on the left-hand side click “Other calendars.” Select from URL and paste what you have copied from Asana.

