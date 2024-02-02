Improving Time Management at Work with Calendar Sets

Effective time management is a cornerstone of productivity, especially in today's fast-paced professional world. Keeping track of appointments, meetings, and deadlines can be challenging, but with the right tools and strategies, you can streamline your schedule and make the most of your time.

Let’s explore the concept of calendar sets, their importance, how you can use them to enhance your time management skills. We’ll also share how to automate your scheduling with Doodle so that you can meet with others more easily.

What is a Calendar Set?

A calendar set is a powerful tool for managing multiple calendars in one place. It enables you to consolidate various calendars into a single view. This makes it easier to plan and coordinate activities, whether they're work-related, personal, or a combination of both.

Why Calendar Sets Improve Time Management

Calendar sets offer a practical solution to the challenge of managing multiple commitments effectively. By consolidating various calendars into a single, organized view, individuals gain a comprehensive overview of their schedule, making it easier to allocate time efficiently.

With all appointments, meetings, and personal commitments in one place, users can quickly identify availability, reduce scheduling conflicts, and prioritize tasks. Calendar sets streamline the decision-making process, helping users make the most of their time and ultimately enhancing their time management skills .

Shared Calendars are Not Group Calendars

It's essential to distinguish between group calendars and shared calendars, as these terms are sometimes used interchangeably.

A group calendar typically refers to a calendar shared within a specific team or managed by a group of individuals. It is often used for collaborative scheduling, allowing team members to see each other's availability and plan meetings accordingly.

A shared calendar, on the other hand, can be any calendar that is made accessible to others. This could include sharing your personal calendar with a colleague or collaboratively managing a project calendar.

How to Create Calendar Sets

When creating a set of calendars, start by identifying the different calendars you want to manage. These may include your work calendar, personal calendar, and any other specialized calendars you use.

Open a web browser and log into your preferred online calendar service. This can be Google Calendar, Office 365, Apple iCloud Calendar, or any similar provider. You will find an option that allows you to create a new calendar. This may be labeled as "Add Calendar," "Create Calendar," or something similar.

Enter a descriptive name that helps you identify the purpose of this calendar, such as "Work," or "Personal,". These can be as specific as you want, such as project calendars or client names.

Depending on the platform, you may have the option to configure additional settings for your new calendar. This could include choosing a color, setting sharing permissions, or adjusting time zone settings.

Once you've provided the necessary information and configured any optional settings, click the "Create" or "Save" button to complete the creation of your new calendar.

Your newly created calendar will now appear alongside your existing calendars within the platform. You can easily toggle between calendars, color-code them, and manage events specific to each calendar as needed.

Improve Efficiency in Just a Few Clicks

Calendar sets are a game-changer when it comes to managing multiple calendars efficiently. They simplify the process of checking availability and scheduling appointments, helping you save time and avoid conflicts.

You can further improve efficiency by creating and organizing your calendar sets with scheduling tools like Doodle. Doodle allows you to sync calendars from various providers such as Google Calendar , Office 365 , and Apple iCloud , into one unified view.

You can also connect up to 10 calendars from each calendar provider to your Doodle account and select which calendars you’d like to take into account when sharing your availability with others. By simplifying your scheduling process, you can connect with others easily, and ultimately save valuable time.