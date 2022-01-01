Use iCloud Calendar and Doodle to schedule fast

Managing our jam-packed schedules is a tough nut to crack without the right scheduling tools. It's like trying to herd cats but with deadlines and events. And who has time for that?

Understanding iCloud Calendar

Let’s talk about iCloud Calendar – the digital calendar tool that can help you plan and manage your schedules. If you’re already using iCloud devices, you will know that you can sync what you do across all your devices so, add or modify an event and it’s changed everywhere.

iCloud Calendar lets you set up events, add descriptions, invite others, receive alerts for upcoming events, set reminders and so much more. It’s much more efficient than traditional paper calendars and also more customizable than other digital calendars available. So, if you haven't already tried it, now is the time.

Using iCloud Calendar to plan your schedule

So, how can you use Apple Calendar to plan your daily, weekly and monthly schedule?

Well, it’s simple. Create a new event and choose the date, time and location. Then, add a title, description and invite others if you need to.

What's more, you can set a reminder for the event and customize the alert that suits you best. If you’re going there in person, you can add travel time to make sure your calendar keeps tabs on traffic and updates you if you need to leave early.

By using iCloud Calendar's awesome features, you can streamline your scheduling process and boost your productivity.

Introducing Doodle

In simple terms, it’s a scheduling tool that allows you to find the best time for scheduling meetings or events in minutes - whether they are with two or 2000 people.

By automating your scheduling and meeting booking process you can boost your efficiency and free up time to focus on more important things like getting ahead on your project or spending time with family.

With Doodle , you can see the availability of all participants at the same time and pick the time and date that works best for everyone. Additionally, you can set deadlines for responses and send reminders to those who haven’t responded.

Using iCloud Calendar and Doodle together

Integrating Doodle with iCloud Calendar can save you a lot of time when trying to schedule a meeting. For starters, if you have both tools connected whenever you book a meeting on one the other will take account of it - so no double booking or having to jump back and forth between the two tools.

Also, if you need to meet virtually that’s easy too. Say you link your Doodle account to Zoom. If you book a meeting and toggle on video conferencing, Doodle will automatically add the meeting link to your calendar. All you do is attend.

To use both tools together, create a meeting on Doodle and invite all necessary participants. Once everyone has responded, choose the date and time that works best for everyone. Doodle will then automatically update your iCloud Calendar with the scheduled event.

Final thoughts

Apple Calendar and Doodle are both great tools for scheduling but can be even better when brought together.

Apple Calendar is a powerful digital calendar that can help schedule and streamline day-to-day activities, while Doodle provides flexibility, speed and ease of use when scheduling meetings or events.

The combination of these two tools creates an extraordinary solution for almost any scheduling problem.

The combination of these two tools creates an extraordinary solution for almost any scheduling problem.