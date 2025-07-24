Best scheduling strategies for virtual and in-person training

Scheduling might seem like a small part of your training business, but it’s often the first experience a client has with you. Whether you’re running a virtual session or an in-person workshop, a smooth booking process builds trust, reduces no-shows, and helps everyone show up ready.

Here are the best strategies to streamline your scheduling, get paid up front, and give your clients a better experience before the training even begins.

Get paid when they book (no follow-ups needed)

Chasing invoices shouldn’t be part of your workflow. Connect Stripe to your Booking Page so clients can pay at the time of booking.

Why it works:

Clients commit faster when they pay up front

You avoid awkward reminders or no-pays

You show up knowing the session is confirmed and covered

This one simple change saves time and sets the tone for a professional training experience.

Ask the right questions before the session

Knowing a few key details in advance helps you prepare and tailor your training.

With Doodle’s Booking Page, you can add custom questions during the booking flow. Ask things like:

“What’s your current skill level?”

“What’s your main goal for this session?”

“Do you have any accessibility needs?”

For in-person sessions: “Will you be driving or using public transport?”

These insights make your training more relevant—and reduce surprises during the session.

Communicate the training goal in the meeting description

People value what they understand. Use your session description to clearly outline what the training covers.

For example:

“By the end of this session, you’ll know how to structure and deliver a 5-minute pitch.”

“This is a beginner-friendly Photoshop session focused on retouching techniques.”

“This workshop will give you a repeatable warm-up routine for in-person interviews.”

A clear outcome helps clients feel confident they’re in the right place.

Think like your clients

To make scheduling truly effective, look at it from your clients’ perspective.

Ask yourself:

What time zone are they in?

Do they have school holidays or national breaks coming up?

If in person, where are they coming from, and how will they get there?

💡 Tip: If you’re hosting a session in person, include a short “How to get here” note, with directions, parking tips, or nearby transit options. It reduces stress on the day of the event.

Set clear boundaries around your availability

Boundaries help both you and your clients show up well.

Use your Booking Page to communicate:

How far in advance clients can book

A cutoff deadline (e.g. “Bookings close 24 hours before the session”)

What happens if someone arrives late

Your rescheduling or cancellation policy

You don’t need to overexplain, just be clear. When people know what to expect, things run smoother.

Choose the right video platform for your clients

Virtual tools aren’t one-size-fits-all. Some clients love Zoom. Others already use Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. Choose a tool your audience is already familiar with and make it the default on your Booking Page. Fewer tech issues = more time for actual training.

Use one consistent booking tool

Switching tools confuses people. Use a Booking Page every time, and share the link wherever your clients are:

Instagram bio

LinkedIn profile

Email footer

WhatsApp auto-reply

DM replies or contact form

The more places your link lives, the easier it is for clients to book without asking for help.

Training starts the moment they book

Good scheduling isn’t just admin, it’s part of your service. When clients can book, pay, and prepare easily, they show up with more focus and less friction.

So if you’re running virtual or in-person training, let your Booking Page do the heavy lifting. It saves you time, sets expectations, and helps your clients get the most out of every session.