What is an availability tracker?

Tips for using an availability tracker effectively

It’s one thing to use a tool to keep on top of your availability , it’s another to make the most of it. Here are our tips to do just that.

Choose the right tool for your needs: There are a number of different availability trackers available, so it is important to choose one that meets your specific needs. For example, Doodle lets you plan group meetings in minutes and also send your availability to clients with nothing more than a link.

Make sure everyone knows how to use it: Once you have chosen an availability tracker and are rolling it out to your team, you need to ensure they understand what it’s for. Arrange some time to train them, watch online videos or get them to attend a webinar. This will help everyone to get the most out of the tool.

Keep the tracker up-to-date: It’s important to keep you and your team’s availability as accurate as you can. This means adding all events that pop up to it - even if they are last minute. If you use the likes of Booking Page, Doodle will do this automatically for you.

Use the tracker for all of your scheduling needs: It doesn’t just have to be your work meetings that are tracked. You can also use it to schedule appointments, phone calls and other tasks. You can even use it to keep track of personal things like a friend’s BBQ or taking the kids to soccer practice.

How Doodle provides the solution to managing availability

Doodle is a popular online availability tracker that can help you to manage your availability and schedule meetings and events.

It’s easy to use and it offers a number of features that can help you to get the most out of your availability.

Some of the features that Doodle offers include:

Booking Page: This tool lets you decide when you want to be free by scheduling your availability. When you want to set up a meeting or someone wants to speak to you, all you do is send a link. Once a time is booked it appears in your calendar.

Group Polls: Great for getting more than a few people together. Simply pick the dates and times you want to meet and send it to your guests. They pick what works and, in minutes, you’ll know the perfect time to schedule your get-together.

1:1: When you want to meet with someone one-on-one, pick the times you’re free to meet and send them the invite. They pick the slot that works best for them and the event gets added to both your calendars.

An availability tracker is a valuable tool that can help you to optimize communication, increase efficiency and improve productivity.

If you are looking for a way to better manage your availability, Doodle could be just what you’re after.

Simply put, it’s a tool that helps you to track not only your own availability but also that of your employees, resources or equipment. This can really come into a world of its own when it comes to doing things such as scheduling meetings, planning events or coordinating projects.

There are a number of different availability trackers available, both online and offline. Some of the most popular options include Doodle, Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar.

Each of these options has its own strengths and weaknesses. It’s important to choose an availability tracker that meets your specific needs.

Benefits of using an availability tracker

Where do we start? There are so many reasons that your working day could be turned around by using an availability tracker. Some of the most common benefits include:

Improved communication: Availability trackers can help to create clearer lines of communication by making it easy to see when people are available. This can help to avoid a scheduling conflict and ensure everyone is on the same page.

Increased efficiency: Probably one of the best reasons to use one. Without having to go back and forth about what times work best, using an availability tracker makes it possible to schedule meetings in minutes. Not only will that mean you can get the people you need in a meeting but also free up time to do more important tasks.

Improved productivity: Availability trackers make it easy to coordinate projects. By not getting stressed out trying to plan a meeting, you can focus on preparing for it. This can help to avoid delays and ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget.