Avoid scheduling conflicts with Doodle

It’s happened to us all. We have a busy week, events coming and going constantly with barely a minute to ourselves. We rush into a meeting only to see a message pop up on our phones. “Where are you? The client’s waiting.” We’ve double-booked our time.

With Doodle, you can make scheduling easy and never double-book or miss a meeting again. You can automate your calendar, so people can arrange time with you but only when you want them to. And, more importantly, when you don’t already have something booked.

How to automatically never double-book again

To get started, create a free Doodle account and connect it to your preferred digital calendar . Now, on your dashboard, hit “Create a Doodle” and select “Booking Page”. Fill in the important details such as what the page is for, any description you want and if video conferencing is an option.

In the next section, you’re going to select when you’re available for meetings. The Booking Page will default to Monday to Friday, 9am - 5pm, but you can change this. This is also where you’ll find the power settings - an important section if you want to own your schedule. Here you can decide how many meetings you want in a day, buffer times between them and the minimum notice you need.

Double check you have the right calendar connected and Booking Page will only allow people to book times that don’t conflict with events you already have. Easy.

With a Doodle Professional account, you can create as many Booking Pages as you like. This is great if you want to manage different clients and allocate them distinct availability.

You can keep friends and family happy too

Not only will Doodle make work life easier, but you can make sure you never double-book a friends baby shower with a family BBQ. Simply have them make a quick poll and you’ll find the best time for everyone.

With the Doodle scheduling app , you’ll never have to have those awkward conversations that come about from poor planning. You’ll be on top of your game!

So, how do you create a free Doodle poll?

Whether it’s you or you’re recommending a friend or family member to do it, start by heading to Doodle and clicking ‘create a Doodle’ at the top of the page. If you want to make sure you don’t double-book, log in so events already on your calendar can be considered.

Enter the name, location and any notes about the event you’d like people to know. Next, add the times you’re available. Be sure to include lots of options to make scheduling a time that suits everyone even easier.