We’ve all been there. Trying to organize an event or plan an important meeting only to hit a brick wall when trying to coordinate availability . It's frustrating. Not only are we wasting a lot of time but it has a knock-on effect on everything else we do. An availability checker might just be the answer to all your problems.

Today, we'll show you how to use an availability checker and discuss some of the best practices for using one. Let’s go.

What is an availability checker?

Quite simply, it’s a scheduling tool that allows you to find out when someone’s available to meet. Not only can they save time and hassle but also help you ensure your meetings are productive.

How to use an availability checker

Creating a meeting using a tool compared to doing it manually could potentially save you approximately 45 minutes a week. That’s nearly 40 hours or a full working week a year.

Here’s how you can get started and make the most of it.

Choose an availability checker: There are a number of different options available, so take some time to choose one that meets your needs. Doodle lets you plan meetings in lots of different ways, so no matter the event or your profession - you’ll be covered.

Create an account: Once you've chosen an availability checker, you'll need to create an account. This will allow you to get familiar with how it works and what you need to do to create an event.

Start inviting people: Once you've created an account, you can create an event and send out an invite to start finding a time to meet. Most tools will let you do this via email or by sharing a link.

Specify the date and time of the meeting: When you invite people to the availability checker, you'll need to give people some options for a date and time of the meeting. You can also specify the location of the meeting and if you want to host it online or not.

Send out reminders: Once you've found a time to meet and it’s getting close, you can send out reminders. This will help ensure everyone you need to attend is there.

Best practices for using an availability checker

Now that you’re sold on why to use a tool to plan your meetings and events, how do you make the most out of it? Here are our tips:

Be specific about the date, time and length of the meeting. The more specific you are, the easier it will be for people to find a time that works for them.

Specify the location of the meeting. If it’s in person, it's important to specify where, as this will help people to make their travel plans. If it’s virtual then make sure you use a video conferencing tool that everyone has access to.

Send out reminders. Doing this will help to ensure that everyone remembers the meeting. With tools like Doodle, you can do this automatically.

Be patient. It may take some time for people to respond to your availability checker. Be patient and don't be afraid to send a follow-up email .

How Doodle can provide your availability checker needs

Doodle is one of the world's favorite scheduling tools. It's easy to use and offers a variety of features that make it a great choice for businesses of all sizes. What’s more, you can create an account completely free - perfect for small businesses, freelancers and those just starting out.

Here are some of the features that make Doodle a great choice for small businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers:

Easy to use: Doodle’s simple design makes it easy for you to plan any type of meeting. Don’t let the simplicity fool you though, it’s incredibly powerful under the hood. If you create an account and are not sure what to do next, our Support team has created a step-by-step guide for getting started - right on your dashboard.

Variety of tools: Doodle offers a variety of products that make it a great choice for businesses. Booking Page lets people book time with you using nothing more than a link, 1:1 makes it easy to connect with one other person quickly and Group Poll is still the world’s favorite tool for meeting with lots of people.

If you're looking for an easy-to-use and affordable availability checker, Doodle is a great choice.