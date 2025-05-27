5 tips for writing great event descriptions with AI

Writing about your event shouldn’t be this hard

We’ve all been there—staring at a blank field, trying to describe our event in a way that sounds good and makes people want to join. Most of us aren’t writers, but we still need to get the message across fast.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

Tip 1: Start with the “why”

Begin your description with the reason the event matters. Is it a chance to learn something? Connect with others? Make progress on a project? Let that lead the way.

Tip 2: Be clear, not clever

Skip the fancy phrases and long intros. Say exactly what your event is about in simple terms. The goal is to make people want to sign up, not confuse them.

Tip 3: Make it sound like you

Your tone should match the vibe of your event. If it’s casual, your description should be too. If it’s more formal, still keep it human—no need to write like a robot.

Tip 4: Use the description for what your tool doesn’t show

An event scheduling tool like Doodle already shows who’s hosting the event, the date and time options, and where the meeting happens. You don’t need to repeat that in your description.

Use this space instead to share what people should know before they join. You could mention how they should prepare, where they can park, whether any costs are involved, or the main topics and milestones. If something makes this session special or particularly useful, now’s the time to say it. The more relevant and specific your info is, the more likely people will attend.

Tip 5: Let AI do the heavy lifting

You don’t have to write every word yourself. Tools like ChatGPT—or the AI feature built right into Doodle—can help you generate a strong event description in seconds.

Here are some example prompts you can try with AI:

Say something like, “Write a short and friendly event description for a networking breakfast for tech freelancers. Mention that coffee and croissants are included.”

Or ask, “Give me a professional-sounding description for a strategy review call. Make it sound focused and time-efficient.”

Another option might be, “I’m hosting a free online Q&A for parents about school transitions. Make it sound supportive and informative.”

Even easier: just use Doodle’s built-in AI feature when setting up your group meetings. You enter the event title, choose the tone and length, and add any key points you want included. That’s it. The description is generated instantly, right where you need it.

For example, the AI might write something like:

“We’ll review current milestones, align on the next steps, and leave time for open questions. Please have your project files handy.”

Clear descriptions, better attendance

You don’t need to be a writer to make your event sound appealing. Just focus on the details that matter to your attendees—and let AI help with the rest. With Doodle, the whole process is fast, simple, and right where you need it.