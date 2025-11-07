Create a Doodle

5 meeting templates every consultant needs

Read Time: 10 minutes

Limara Schellenberg
Limara Schellenberg

Updated: Nov 7, 2025

Two consultants discussing project plans in a modern meeting room.

Table of Contents

    As a consultant, your calendar drives your revenue. Yet you lose hours each week to messy invites, unclear agendas, and last-minute reschedules. Clients expect you to lead the process—not chase emails or rebuild the plan before every call.

    Meeting templates change that. With a few repeatable outlines and smart scheduling, you can book faster, set clear expectations, and keep every session focused on outcomes.

    In this guide, you’ll find five ready-to-use consultant meeting templates. Each includes an agenda, time boxes, prep checklist, sample invite copy, and setup tips in Doodle.

    Use one template or all five. Either way, you’ll spend less time on admin and more time advising clients.

    The challenge facing consultants

    Consultants juggle discovery calls, workshops, status updates, and executive reviews—often across multiple clients and teams. Scope shifts. Priorities move fast.

    Common pain points:

    • Endless back-and-forth emails to find a time

    • Meetings that run long without decisions

    • Unclear prep that wastes the first 15 minutes

    • No-shows or late arrivals

    • Manual follow-up that slips through the cracks

    Templates paired with smart scheduling tools put you back in control of your process—and your time.

    Why structured meetings matter for consultants

    Your billable hours and client experience depend on structure. When your meetings follow a consistent framework, you:

    • Protect focus time on your calendar

    • Build trust through predictable outcomes

    • Shorten sales cycles with clear discovery and proposals

    • Keep projects on track with defined owners and next steps

    With Doodle, you can book the right people at the right time—while bringing your agenda into every invite. Connect your calendar, add a video link, and let clients pick from your real availability. Less juggling, more results.

    Template 1: Discovery call

    Use this when a new lead wants to explore fit or scope. Aim for 30 minutes.

    Agenda

    Time

    Topic

    3 min

    Introductions and roles

    5 min

    Goals and success metrics for the next 90 days

    7 min

    Current state, blockers, decision drivers

    10 min

    Recommended path, sample outcomes, timeline

    3 min

    Next steps and stakeholders

    2 min

    Confirm follow-up and owner

    Prep checklist

    • Review the lead’s website and LinkedIn

    • Draft three clarifying questions about budget or timeline

    • Prepare one relevant case example

    Sample invite copy

    Subject: Discovery call to clarify goals and next steps

    Body: Thanks for your interest. We’ll review your goals, current state, and a high-level plan. Please come ready to share your top two priorities and decision timeline.

    Set it up in Doodle

    • Use a Booking Page so prospects can book from your real-time availability

    • Add buffers before and after to protect focus time

    • Connect Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams so the link adds automatically

    • If you charge for discovery, turn on Stripe to collect payment at booking

    • Use AI-generated meeting descriptions (Doodle Pro) to auto-fill the agenda

    Best practices

    • Timebox your recommendation to 10 minutes

    • Always end with a next step and date

    • If multiple buyers are involved, use a Group Poll for the follow-up

    Template 2: Project kickoff

    Use this for a new engagement. Aim for 60 minutes with the client lead and key stakeholders.

    Agenda

    Time

    Topic

    5 min

    Project purpose and outcomes

    8 min

    Roles, RACI, and primary decision maker

    10 min

    Scope summary and key milestones

    10 min

    Risks, assumptions, constraints

    15 min

    Ways of working, cadence, and channels

    10 min

    Immediate next actions and owners

    2 min

    Confirm next meeting date

    Prep checklist

    • Share a one-page project brief in advance

    • Draft a milestone plan with date ranges

    • Set up a shared folder for files and notes

    Sample invite copy

    Subject: Project kickoff and working agreement

    Body: We’ll confirm roles, milestones, and communication expectations. Please review the brief and come prepared to confirm scope and risks.

    Set it up in Doodle

    • Use a Group Poll to find a time across many calendars

    • Turn on deadlines and reminders so people respond fast

    • Hide participant details if privacy is needed

    • Email invites directly from Doodle to up to 1,000 participants

    • Add your logo and attach the brief with custom branding (Pro)

    Best practices

    • Confirm who can approve scope changes

    • Agree on cadence and attendance

    • Log risks with owners during the call

    Template 3: Weekly status update

    Use this to maintain progress and surface risks. Aim for 25 minutes.

    Agenda

    Time

    Topic

    3 min

    Progress since last week

    5 min

    KPI check or deliverables

    10 min

    Top two risks or blockers

    5 min

    Plan for next week and owners

    2 min

    Confirm next date and prework

    Prep checklist

    • Update your status doc or board

    • Identify one decision the client must make

    • Share links or data in the invite

    Sample invite copy

    Subject: Weekly status update and decisions

    Body: Quick review of progress, risks, and next week’s plan. Please check the status doc and come ready to decide on items marked “Decision.”

    Set it up in Doodle

    • Use a recurring 1:1 or recurring Group Poll

    • Connect your calendar to avoid conflicts

    • Add automatic reminders (24h + 1h before)

    • Use AI-generated descriptions to keep the agenda consistent

    Best practices

    • Keep updates to facts and numbers

    • Only discuss blockers that need action

    • Record owners and due dates in real time

    Template 4: Stakeholder workshop

    Use this for discovery, mapping, or alignment with a larger group. Aim for 90–120 minutes.

    Agenda

    Time

    Topic

    5 min

    Goals and ground rules

    15 min

    Current state map or walk-through

    25 min

    Breakout activity one

    20 min

    Activity two or prioritization

    10 min

    Share-out and decisions

    10 min

    Action list and owners

    5 min

    Confirm next steps and follow-up

    Prep checklist

    • Send a short prework survey (use Sign-up Sheet as a text survey)

    • Share a Miro, FigJam, or Google Doc link

    • Clarify decision makers vs contributors

    Sample invite copy

    Subject: Stakeholder workshop to define priorities

    Body: We’ll map the current state, run two short activities, and align on priorities. Please complete the prework survey and join on time.

    Set it up in Doodle

    • Use a Group Poll to find a time across calendars

    • Set a response deadline and reminders

    • For paid workshops, collect fees at booking with Stripe

    • Use Sign-up Sheets for sessions with limited seats

    • Hide participant details if needed and apply custom branding

    Best practices

    • Timebox each activity

    • Assign a facilitator and a note taker

    • End with clear decisions and owners

    Template 5: Proposal review and sign-off

    Use this to close the deal. Aim for 45 minutes with the buyer and key approvers.

    Agenda

    Time

    Topic

    5 min

    Recap goals and success metrics

    10 min

    Review scope and timeline

    10 min

    Present pricing options and terms

    15 min

    Discuss risks, trade-offs, and next steps

    5 min

    Confirm approval process

    Prep checklist

    • Share the proposal 24–48 hours before

    • Highlight two pricing options that fit different tiers

    • Prepare a simple visual project plan

    Sample invite copy

    Subject: Proposal review and approval plan

    Body: We’ll review the proposal, confirm scope and pricing, and agree on the approval path. Please review the document beforehand.

    Set it up in Doodle

    • Offer a 1:1 link with multiple time options

    • Add buffers and time limits to protect your day

    • Auto-add video links (Meet, Zoom, or Teams)

    • If you take a deposit, enable Stripe collection at booking

    Best practices

    • Tie each scope item to a measurable outcome

    • Present two clear options

    • Ask for the decision date and schedule a hold via Doodle

    Common mistakes to avoid

    • No agenda in the invite — always include one

    • Inviting too many people — stick to key decision makers

    • Open-ended sessions — use time boxes

    • Late prep — share materials one day ahead

    • Manual scheduling — use Doodle’s Booking Page or 1:1 to cut emails

    Tools and solutions for consultants

    Here’s how Doodle supports efficient consultant meetings:

    • Booking Page: Share a single link for discovery calls, paid sessions, or office hours. Collect payment via Stripe.

    • 1:1 scheduling: Offer time options for proposal reviews or executive check-ins. Doodle holds all options until one is confirmed.

    • Group Poll: Schedule large groups (up to 1,000 participants) with deadlines and reminders.

    • Sign-up Sheet: Manage workshops or surveys with limited seats.

    • Calendar integrations: Sync Google, Outlook, or Apple Calendar — only show available times.

    • Video links: Auto-add Meet, Zoom, Webex, or Teams to every invite.

    • Pro features: Custom branding, AI-generated descriptions, ad-free experience, and enterprise-grade security.

    • Automation: Use Zapier to send booking data to your CRM or project board and automate reminders.

    Real-world examples

    Solo strategy consultant:

    Elena added a Booking Page for paid discovery and required a deposit via Stripe. No-shows dropped, and clients arrived prepared thanks to AI-generated agendas.

    Boutique analytics firm:

    Used Group Polls to schedule stakeholder interviews across departments. Response deadlines cut coordination from two weeks to four days.

    Change management consultant:

    Marcus ran three 90-minute workshops with 20 seats each using Sign-up Sheets. Participants self-selected slots, reminders went out automatically, and branding matched the client portal.

    Fractional COO:

    Priya set up recurring 1:1s for weekly status calls plus a monthly executive review. Buffers protected her mornings, and Teams links added automatically.

    Key takeaways

    • Meeting templates create repeatable, outcome-driven sessions

    • Use the five here for discovery, kickoff, status, workshops, and proposals

    • Always include time boxes, prep, and next steps

    • Book faster with Doodle Booking Page, 1:1, Group Poll, or Sign-up Sheet

    • Add Stripe payments, connect calendars, and auto-add video links

    Get started with better scheduling

    Pick one template and test it this week. Add the agenda to your invite, set time limits, and send your booking link so clients choose without back-and-forth.

    Ready to simplify your scheduling and run stronger meetings? Create a Doodle and set up your first Booking Page, 1:1, or Group Poll today.

    Your calendar will feel lighter—and your clients will notice the difference.

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle