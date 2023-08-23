Why you should use a voting website

As more and more things in our lives turn to the internet, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that online voting is there too. Voting websites can provide an easy way to find a time for people to meet, get feedback on an issue or carry out elections.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

There are a number of benefits to using a voting website including:

Convenience: They make it easy for people to vote from anywhere, at any time. This is especially beneficial for people who cannot vote in person, such as those who are traveling or have disabilities.

Security: Voting websites are designed to be secure, so you can be confident your votes will be counted accurately. This is important because it ensures that the results of your survey or poll are fair.

Cost-effectiveness: By far the most cost-effective way to conduct surveys and polls. This is because you do not need to print anything out and can get answers quickly.

Ease of use: Voting websites are very easy to use. Even if you're not tech-savvy, you'll find you’re creating events where you want people to confirm their availability in no time.

Flexibility: You’re not limited by time or location. No matter what you need people to vote on, these websites have you covered.

Scalability: Voting websites can scale to accommodate a large number of voters. So if you start with a few you can easily go up to thousands.

How voting websites can help your business

When it comes to your professional life, there are so many advantages you can get from voting websites, including:

Make decisions more efficiently: They help you move forward with definitive answers by allowing you to quickly and easily collect input from your employees, customers or other stakeholders.

Improve communication: They make it easy for you to find time to speak to colleagues and clients. Rather than going around in circles trying to find a time to meet you can create a poll , send it out and get something in the diary quickly. This lets you focus on communicating and less on organizing.

Build consensus: Voting websites help you get everyone in the same room or on the same call so they can have their say and for you to see what the majority opinion is.

How Doodle can be the perfect solution

Doodle is one of the world’s favorite scheduling tools and a popular voting website that offers a number of features that make it a great choice for businesses of all sizes. It’s easy to use, secure and cost-effective.

Easy to use: Doodle’s real USP is that it keeps scheduling simple. Even if you're not tech-savvy, you'll be able to figure it out in no time.

Secure: Doodle has enterprise-level security. Not only are your votes safe but so is your data. So you can have peace of mind when sending invites to clients.

Cost-effective: It’s a cost-effective option for businesses. You can create an account totally free or sign up for Doodle Professional and take advantage of some awesome features.

Try Doodle Set up your free account - no credit card required

How to use Doodle

As well as having people voting on an event, you can also harness Doodle’s power to reclaim your calendar and free up your day.

Once you have an account created, you have three options to transform your day.

Booking Page : This lets you set your availability and schedule time with people using nothing more than a link. If you have multiple clients you can create multiple pages to keep on top of them. You can also limit your daily meetings and how much time you have between them. Booking Page makes it easy to automate your calendar.

Group Poll: Still the world’s favorite way to get together. Create a poll, choose times and send it to the people you want to meet. Within minutes, you’ll find the best time that works for everyone. On average, you could save up to 45 minutes a week compared to trying to sync schedules manually.

1:1: Need to conduct an employee review or chat with a new client one-on-one, then here’s your solution. Simply pick the times you’re free and send it to the person you want to meet. Once they pick what works, the event will appear on both your calendars.

Voting websites are a convenient, secure, cost-effective and easy-to-use way to conduct surveys and polls. If you're looking for a way to conduct a survey or poll, then look no further than Doodle.