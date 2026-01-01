Doodle makes your life easier by allowing you to create online polls in just a few steps. With your Doodle account, you can quickly set up free polls to find the best time to meet for a large group of people. Whether it’s a business meeting, interview, or client pitch, Doodle helps you quickly find the time that works best for everyone. You can make a poll for anyone, at any time.

Getting started with your online survey – step by step

So how does Doodle’s scheduling survey work? The most popular application of Doodle polls is to find the best time to meet. That’s why we offer calendar connections to your Google, Outlook or other calendar feeds. Doodle is the best way to schedule and keep track of all your meetings, regardless of how many people attend.

Create a Group Poll

Add the options that suit you best to find time for anything. During the third step, you can add advanced features like limiting the number of votes per option or setting poll deadlines.

The last step is to send out your poll to your participants. You can send via Doodle by adding their email addresses to the box at the top of the page. In minutes you’ll have your responses!

Create a Group Poll

Additional benefits for surveys and more with Doodle

Doodle is primarily a scheduling tool with millions of users the world over. With your free account, Doodle allows you to sync your calendar so you can keep all your appointments managed at a glance and send out invitations for new polls in the future with less time and hassle. Doodle is so easy to use – and free – that those wanting to make surveys for scheduling keep coming back.