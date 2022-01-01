Doodle makes your life easier by allowing you to create online polls in just a few steps. Our free polls are primarily used to find the best time to meet for a large group of people. Whatever you need to meet for; a business meeting, interview or client pitch, you can make a poll to find out what people want to do. In fact, you could use Doodle to poll for just about anything you like!

Try it free No credit card required

Getting started with your online survey – step by step

So how does Doodle’s scheduling survey work? The most popular application of Doodle polls is to find the best time to meet. That’s why we offer calendar connections to your Google, Outlook or other calendar feeds. Doodle is the best way to schedule and keep track of all your meetings, regardless of how many people attend.

Add the options that suit you best to find time for anything. During the third step, you can add advanced features like limiting the number of votes per option, poll deadlines or asking for extra information from those that take part in your survey.

The last step is to send out your survey to your participants. You can send via Doodle by adding their email addresses to the box at the top of the page. In minutes you’ll have your responses!

Additional benefits for surveys and more with Doodle

Doodle is primarily a scheduling tool with millions of users the world over. If you register for an account, Doodle allows you to sync your calendar so you can keep all your appointments managed at a glance and send out invitations for new polls in the future with less time and hassle. Doodle is so easy to use – and free – that those wanting to make surveys for scheduling keep coming back.