What is a team event meeting?

What is a team event?

This feels like a loaded question, but a team event can be a lot of different things. It could be anything from a quarterly planning session to establish your priorities to an offsite event to boost team morale.

Team events have a number of advantages. From a business perspective, they are great at getting everyone on the same page. This means projects can be delivered to expectations and any blockers identified quickly.

On a more personal level, it gives your team a chance to get to know each other a little better. Depending on your company, your team might be based in different locations. Arranging a specific team event means you’ve got a chance to get everyone in the same room and bond in a way that can be difficult via email or video.

How to plan a team event meeting

First, work out what type of event you want. Arranging a team planning session is going to be very different from an offsite. Be sure to think about the things you want to do, who you need there and if you want everyone to be there in person.

A digital whiteboard is a great way to plan what you need. Not only can you pin all your ideas and talking points, but your team can also provide feedback and help in pulling everything together.

Regardless of what you’re meeting for, an icebreaker is a must for your team event. Some colleagues may know each other better than others, so a few activities at the start of your session are a great way to make sure everyone is comfortable.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks - even if your event is a fun one. Team sessions, just like any other meeting, can be mentally taxing. Be sure to give everyone plenty of time to step away and collect their thoughts. You’ll get far better results than forcing everyone to power through.

Scheduling your next team event meeting

