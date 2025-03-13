Stop wasting time in meetings: Stay productive and focused

Meetings should be useful, not a waste of time. Yet, too often, they drag on without clear goals, leaving participants frustrated and unmotivated. Everybody is complaining about having too many meetings—often covering the same topics or forcing people to sit and listen to discussions that aren’t relevant to them.

If you’ve ever sat through a meeting wondering why it couldn’t have been an email, the good news is there are simple ways to keep meetings on track and make sure they actually create value.

How to run meetings that create value

Only have meetings when they’re really needed and serve a clear purpose. A good meeting starts with preparation—know what needs to be discussed, set a clear agenda, and share key points in advance.

Once the meeting starts, keep everyone focused so the conversation stays on track. Stick to the plan to avoid wasting time. Before wrapping up, make sure everyone knows their next steps and follow up to keep things moving. A short recap email helps everyone stay on the same page.

When a meeting isn’t productive, it’s okay to push for a better approach—without being rude. Instead of saying, “This is a waste of time,” try, “Can we clarify the goal of this meeting?” or “How can we make this discussion more actionable?” This shifts the focus from frustration to finding a solution.

You can also use different frameworks like the 40/20/40, the rule of 7 and the 25-5 rule to provide structure for your meetings.

The 40/20/40 rule for meetings

The 40/20/40 rule helps structure meetings for maximum efficiency. The idea is that 40% of the effort should go into preparation, 20% into the actual meeting, and 40% into follow-up. That means setting clear objectives, ensuring participants are prepared, and making sure action items don’t get forgotten. A meeting without prep and follow-up is just a conversation, not a productive use of time.

The rule of 7 in meetings

The rule of 7 suggests that meetings should have no more than seven participants. When too many people are in the room, decision-making slows down, discussions become unfocused, and some voices get lost. Keeping the group small helps ensure everyone can contribute and decisions can be made faster.

The 25-50 rule for meetings

The 25-50 rule suggests that meetings should last no longer than 25 or 50 minutes. Shorter meetings force participants to get to the point quickly and respect everyone’s time. If a meeting can’t be wrapped up in under an hour, it likely needs better planning or could be broken into smaller sessions.

