How to schedule a sports club AGM: A treasurer's guide

A sports club AGM (Annual General Meeting) is the once-a-year gathering where dues-paying members vote on budgets, elect officers, and set the club's direction for the coming season. For a club treasurer, getting 60 members to agree on a single date is often harder than balancing the books. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, making it more than capable of handling even the most active membership roster.

🎯 Why scheduling a sports club AGM is harder than it looks

A club treasurer knows the drill: you send one email to the full membership list, and half the replies come back two weeks late, a quarter never arrive at all, and the remaining quarter contain conflicting availability. By the time you've tallied responses manually, three of your proposed dates have already passed.

The core problem is that 60 dues-paying members rarely all see one email thread at the same time. Members use different email clients, different devices, and different habits. Some check club emails daily; others open them once a month. A single announcement email for the sports club AGM simply does not reach everyone with equal urgency, and a club treasurer has no reliable way to know who has responded and who has not without building a manual spreadsheet.

Add in the fact that the AGM must meet quorum requirements (typically a fixed percentage of the membership under the club's constitution), and the stakes of a low response rate become real. A poorly attended AGM can invalidate votes on budgets and officer elections, creating governance headaches that land squarely on the treasurer's desk.

🛠 How Doodle solves the sports club AGM scheduling problem

The right tool for a club treasurer is Doodle's Group Poll, anchored by two specific capabilities: email auto-reminders and auto-recurring events.

Email auto-reminders chase non-responders automatically. Once the club treasurer creates a Group Poll with candidate AGM dates, Doodle sends email reminders to members who have not yet voted. This removes the most time-consuming part of the process: manually tracking who has responded and following up individually. The treasurer sets it once; Doodle handles the nudges.

Live RSVP and quorum tracking keeps the treasurer informed. Doodle's Group Poll provides live visibility into who has responded and which dates are gaining traction. A club treasurer can see at a glance whether enough members have voted to make a confident decision, without exporting data or counting rows in a spreadsheet.

Auto-recurring events mean next year's poll is already scheduled. Once the sports club AGM date is confirmed, the treasurer can set the event to recur automatically. Doodle's auto-recurring feature creates the next year's scheduling poll on the same cadence, so the annual process does not have to be rebuilt from scratch every September.

Calendar and video integrations keep everything connected. Doodle integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple Calendar, so confirmed AGM dates land directly in members' calendars. For clubs that run a hybrid or fully remote AGM, Doodle connects with Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, covering every platform a club membership is likely to use.

A club treasurer does not need to manage separate tools for scheduling, reminders, and calendar invites. Doodle's Group Poll handles all three in one workflow.

⚙️ Operational details for the club treasurer

Here is how a club treasurer runs the sports club AGM scheduling process end to end using Doodle.

Step 1: Create the Group Poll. Log in to your Doodle account (a Doodle account is required to create polls) and open a new Group Poll. Enter a clear title such as "Annual General Meeting 2026" and propose three to five candidate dates, spaced at least two weeks out to give members time to respond.

Step 2: Add a description with quorum context. Use the description field to remind members why their vote matters. Something like: "We need quorum to approve the 2026 budget and elect officers. Please vote by [deadline]." This context increases response rates because members understand the stakes.

Step 3: Enable email reminders. Doodle's email reminders automatically follow up with members who have not responded. Set a reminder cadence that fits your membership's habits, for example, three days before the voting deadline.

Step 4: Share the poll link with all 60 members. Paste the Group Poll link into your club's regular communication channels: the membership email list, the club newsletter, and any group messaging platform the committee uses. Doodle's Group Poll supports up to 1,000 participants, so the full membership can vote without any technical limits.

Step 5: Monitor live results and confirm the date. As responses come in, the club treasurer watches the live RSVP tracker. Once a clear majority date emerges and quorum is achievable, confirm the date and send calendar invites directly from Doodle to Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, or Apple Calendar.

Step 6: Set auto-recurring for next year. Before closing the poll, enable auto-recurring so Doodle automatically creates next year's AGM scheduling poll on the same annual cadence. The treasurer's future self will thank you.

For clubs with Premium accounts, Doodle also supports AI meeting descriptions (available with Premium), which can help the treasurer draft a polished AGM agenda description in seconds.

Ready-to-use Group Poll templates for Sports club AGM

Use any of the templates below to launch a Group Poll for this scenario in a single click. Title, description, and duration are all pre-filled by the link — just click and your poll is ready.

Annual General Meeting date vote Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Vote for the AGM date so we can confirm quorum and approve the 2026 budget.

Budget review and approval session Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Pick a time to review and vote on the club's annual budget before the season starts.

Officer election meeting Pre-filled Group Poll, 60 min Start this poll Vote for the best date to elect club officers and confirm the new committee.

Hybrid AGM with remote members Pre-filled Group Poll, 90 min Start this poll Find a date that works for in-person and remote members joining via video call.

Post-season wrap-up and AGM Pre-filled Group Poll, 30 min Start this poll Schedule a short AGM to close the season, review finances, and set dates for next year.

✅ What Doodle supports for sports club AGM

Capability Doodle Notes Group Poll up to 1,000 participants 🟩 Covers full club membership Email auto-reminders for non-responders 🟩 Email only; no SMS or push Auto-recurring annual events 🟩 Sets next year's poll automatically Calendar sync (Google, Outlook, Apple) 🟩 All three supported Video links (Meet, Zoom, Webex, Teams) 🟩 All four platforms supported AI meeting descriptions ⚠️ Available with Premium Custom branding with club logo and color ⚠️ Available with Premium Stripe payment collection for dues ❌ Not available Co-hosted polls with committee members 🔜 On the roadmap

❓ Frequently asked questions

Q: How do I make sure all 60 members actually respond to the Group Poll? A: Enable Doodle's email auto-reminders when you create the Group Poll. Doodle automatically sends follow-up emails to members who have not yet voted, so the club treasurer does not have to track responses manually or send individual chase emails. Setting a clear voting deadline in the poll description also improves response rates significantly.

Q: Can I use Doodle to schedule a hybrid sports club AGM where some members attend in person and others join remotely? A: Yes. Once the AGM date is confirmed via the Group Poll, the club treasurer can attach a video conferencing link directly in Doodle. Doodle integrates with Google Meet, Zoom, Webex, and Microsoft Teams, so remote members receive the link alongside the calendar invite.

Q: Does Doodle automatically schedule next year's sports club AGM poll? A: Yes. Doodle's auto-recurring feature allows the club treasurer to set the AGM scheduling poll to repeat on an annual cadence. Once enabled, Doodle creates the next year's poll automatically, so the treasurer does not have to rebuild the process from scratch each year.

Q: Do club members need a Doodle account to vote in the Group Poll? A: Members do not need a Doodle account to vote in a Group Poll; they can respond via the shared link. However, the club treasurer does need a Doodle account to create and manage the poll, set reminders, and confirm the final date.

👉 Ready to simplify your sports club AGM?

The templates above give a club treasurer a head start on every AGM scenario, from the full annual meeting to a quick post-season wrap-up. Create your Group Poll, enable email auto-reminders, and let Doodle chase the non-responders while you focus on the agenda. Try it for free today.