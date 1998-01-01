Scheduling software for support teams
Help more people, faster
Let customers, clients, or colleagues book time with your support team without sending a single email.
Reduce wait times
Your availability updates in real time so people can grab open slots the moment they need help.
Keep your queue clear
Automatic reminders help prevent no-shows so your support time is always used effectively.
Plans built to save you time
and fit your budget
Free
For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes
Unlimited Group Polls
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
One Booking Page
One 1:1
Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions
Pro
For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus
No ads
Unlimited Group Poll time slots
Unlimited Sign-up Sheets
Unlimited Booking Pages
Unlimited 1:1s
Custom branding
Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing
Collect payments with Stripe
Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions
Team
For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus
Admin Console
Roles and permissions
Co-host events
Book on behalf
Activity reports
Built for every support interaction
Book troubleshooting calls fast
Share a Booking Page so customers pick the earliest available slot. No more long delays before getting help.
Coordinate with specialists
Use a Group Poll to bring in product experts or engineers for complex cases without email back-and-forth.
Offer flexible time slots
List multiple session types on a Sign-up Sheet, from onboarding to advanced training.
Handle urgent requests
Keep same-day or next-day availability open so priority cases get attention quickly.
Keep customer data safe
Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only availability is shared, not your full calendar.
Support global customers
Doodle automatically adjusts times to the customer’s local time zone, avoiding missed calls.
Work with your favorite tools
iCloud
Zoom
Outlook
Microsoft Teams
Zapier
Webex
Google Meet
Stripe
Microsoft Exchange
Google Calendar
Office 365
Doodle is like my own executive assistant. It frees me up to focus on helping customers.
No more email chains — customers pick a time, and we’re good to go.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I collect issue details before the call?
Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page so customers can describe their problem in advance.
Can I bring in other team members for a call?
Yes — with the Team plan, create a Booking Page for multiple calendars or use a Group Poll for group sessions.
Can I set different availability for different support types?
Yes. Create separate Booking Pages for different services or support tiers.
What’s best for booking different support sessions?
Use a Sign-up Sheet for multiple session types, and a Booking Page for 1:1 availability.
How can I prevent missed support calls?
Doodle sends automatic reminders so customers remember and show up for their scheduled session.