Create a Doodle

Scheduling software for support teams

Let customers, clients, or coworkers book time with your team without the additional tickets.

Create a Doodle
a booking page for a technical assistance call, where the organizer and participant found 11:30am as the common meeting time

Trusted by support professionals from leading organizations worldwide

A group of logos including Airbnb Inc., Uber Technologies, Amazon, Peloton, Lyra Health
A group of logos including Airbnb Inc., Uber Technologies, Amazon, Peloton, Lyra Health
Help more people, faster

Let customers, clients, or colleagues book time with your support team without sending a single email.

Reduce wait times

Your availability updates in real time so people can grab open slots the moment they need help.

Keep your queue clear

Automatic reminders help prevent no-shows so your support time is always used effectively.

Plans built to save you time and fit your budget

Free

For individuals getting started with simple scheduling $0 for one user Free includes

  • Unlimited Group Polls

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • One Booking Page

  • One 1:1

  • Google Meet and Zoom web conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Basic AI-generated meeting descriptions

Pro

For professionals who want smarter scheduling $6.95 per user per month paid annually All Free features, plus

  • No ads

  • Unlimited Group Poll time slots

  • Unlimited Sign-up Sheets

  • Unlimited Booking Pages

  • Unlimited 1:1s

  • Custom branding

  • Microsoft Teams and Webex conferencing

  • Collect payments with Stripe

  • Advanced AI-generated meeting descriptions

Team

For teams who need increased productivity and collaboration $8.95 per user per month paid annually All Pro features, plus

  • Admin Console

  • Roles and permissions

  • Co-host events

  • Book on behalf

  • Activity reports

Built for every support interaction

Book troubleshooting calls fast

Share a Booking Page so customers pick the earliest available slot. No more long delays before getting help.

Coordinate with specialists

Use a Group Poll to bring in product experts or engineers for complex cases without email back-and-forth.

Offer flexible time slots

List multiple session types on a Sign-up Sheet, from onboarding to advanced training.

Handle urgent requests

Keep same-day or next-day availability open so priority cases get attention quickly.

Keep customer data safe

Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only availability is shared, not your full calendar.

Support global customers

Doodle automatically adjusts times to the customer’s local time zone, avoiding missed calls.

Book troubleshooting calls fast

Share a Booking Page so customers pick the earliest available slot. No more long delays before getting help.

Coordinate with specialists

Use a Group Poll to bring in product experts or engineers for complex cases without email back-and-forth.

Offer flexible time slots

List multiple session types on a Sign-up Sheet, from onboarding to advanced training.

Handle urgent requests

Keep same-day or next-day availability open so priority cases get attention quickly.

Keep customer data safe

Connect Google, Outlook, or iCloud. Only availability is shared, not your full calendar.

Support global customers

Doodle automatically adjusts times to the customer’s local time zone, avoiding missed calls.

Create a Doodle

Work with your favorite tools

One-click meetings from anywhere.

iCloud logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

iCloud

Zoom logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zoom

Outlook logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Outlook

Microsoft Teams logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Teams

Zapier logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Zapier

Webex mobile logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Webex

Google Meet logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Meet

Stripe logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Stripe

Microsoft Exchange logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Microsoft Exchange

Google Calendar logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Google Calendar

Microsoft Office 365 logo centered on a grid-patterned background.

Office 365

350M+ meetings scheduled smarter

But don't take our word for it.

G2 Spring 2025 badges showing three awards: Grid Leader for Small Business, Users Love Us, and High Performer.

Doodle is like my own executive assistant. It frees me up to focus on helping customers.

Software Advice Review

JP

James P.

Customer Success Manager

No more email chains — customers pick a time, and we’re good to go.

G2 Review

AR

Alex R.

IT Support Specialist

Four logos including cyberverify level 3, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 Type II
Four security compliance badges: MSPAlliance Cyber Verify Level 3 certification, a European GDPR compliance icon with a lock and EU stars, a CCPA complicance icon, and AICPA SOC (System and Organization Controls) certification.

Enterprise-grade security for teams of any size

Trusted to cover your most complex security & compliance needs — no IT team required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I collect issue details before the call?

Yes. Add custom questions to your Booking Page so customers can describe their problem in advance.

Can I bring in other team members for a call?

Yes — with the Team plan, create a Booking Page for multiple calendars or use a Group Poll for group sessions.

Can I set different availability for different support types?

Yes. Create separate Booking Pages for different services or support tiers.

What’s best for booking different support sessions?

Use a Sign-up Sheet for multiple session types, and a Booking Page for 1:1 availability.

How can I prevent missed support calls?

Doodle sends automatic reminders so customers remember and show up for their scheduled session.

A focus shot on a woman facing another in a one-to-one meeting. The image also has some light blue rectangles around it to emphasize focus on the woman

Didn’t find the answer?

Help faster, without the scheduling hassle

Spend less time booking calls and more time solving problems for your customers.

No credit card required.