How to manage VIP support sessions and workshops

Support teams handle a lot, balancing requests from many customers every day. But VIP customers deserve more than just quick replies, they expect personal attention, respect for their time, and an easy way to book support that fits their busy schedules. Whether it’s a one-on-one help session for a pressing issue or a small group workshop to deepen product knowledge, the way you handle scheduling can make all the difference between a frustrating experience and a seamless one.

Getting VIP support right isn’t just about speed, it’s about making them feel valued and ensuring your team can deliver without chaos. Here’s how to manage VIP support bookings in a way that feels effortless—for both you and your customers.

VIP support needs more than just fast replies

If someone is a top-tier customer, they probably pay more, use your product heavily, or influence others in their network. So when they need help, you don’t want delays or miscommunication. But manually handling bookings? That’s not efficient. It’s risky, it’s time-consuming, and it puts pressure on your team. Plus, it’s just not the experience VIPs expect.

What makes scheduling VIP sessions hard

Traditional scheduling means chasing emails, pinging on Slack, switching between calendars, and hoping nothing falls through the cracks. And when your team is juggling multiple VIPs at once? Things get messy. It’s easy to double-book, offer the wrong time, or forget who needs what.

Use a Booking Page for 1:1 support sessions

When a VIP needs one-on-one support, the simplest way is to use a Booking Page. You pick the times you want to offer, send them a link, and they book a slot that works for them. No emails. No reminders. No back-and-forth.

Example:

A customer is having trouble with setup. You send them your Booking Page. They choose a time that fits their schedule. You both get a calendar invite, and you’re ready to go.

Use a Sign-up Sheet for VIP workshops

Hosting a group training or webinar for your VIPs? A Sign-up Sheet is the better fit. You decide how many seats are available, set the time, and share the link. Once the spots are filled, it closes automatically. No spreadsheets. No last-minute “Can I still join?” emails.

Example:

You're running a “Power features for advanced users” workshop. You create a Sign-up Sheet with 10 seats. VIPs grab their spots, and you don’t have to manage RSVPs manually.

Compare Booking Page vs Sign-up Sheet

Feature Booking Page (1:1) Sign-up Sheet (Group) Use case Private VIP support session Group workshop or training Booking method Customer picks a slot from your calendar Customer picks a slot from a list of limited seats Seat limits One person per slot Multiple people per slot (you set the cap) Good for Personalized help Efficient group sessions Setup effort Low Low Doodle tool to use Booking Page Sign-up Sheet

Prepare and follow up for VIP success

Scheduling is just the beginning. If you want your VIP sessions to make a real impact, be intentional before, during, and after the call.

What to do Why it matters Come prepared Have customer context, setup details, and helpful resources ready to go. Keep water nearby Long calls can drag on. Stay comfortable and focused. Start with a quick recap Sets expectations and helps everyone align on goals for the session. Ask to record the session With permission, recordings can support internal training or follow-ups. Take notes live Captures key pain points, questions, and any promised follow-ups. Watch time boundaries Respect the customer’s time by keeping the session focused and on track. Send a follow-up summary Reinforces next steps and keeps everyone accountable. Include helpful links Provide short guides, videos, or links to documentation covered in the call. Ask for feedback A short survey or quick email helps improve future sessions. Log learnings internally Share takeaways with the broader team to improve support overall.

Example:

After helping a customer with advanced setup, you send them a follow-up email with key links, a session summary, and a one-question satisfaction survey. A week later, they reply asking to join your next workshop, because the experience felt genuinely helpful.

Make it easy with Doodle

Whether you’re offering hands-on help or hosting a workshop for a group of VIPs, scheduling shouldn’t slow you down. With Doodle, you can create Booking Pages and Sign-up Sheets in minutes—so you stay organized, and your customers feel valued. Set it up once. Share your link. Let your VIPs book time without the hassle.

