What is a review meeting?

A review meeting is a chance for people to reflect on a project or event and provide feedback. The focus of review meetings is to reflect on performance (on a personal and company level) and to think about ways to improve in the future.

Though there can be different types of review meetings, most of them are concerned with performance and ways to improve it. All organizations stay on track by reviewing every new strategy and monitoring their employees' progress.

Review meetings are crucial for discussing and analyzing a specific period and the progress made. You can decide whether to review performance, strategies or company operations. While styles of review might vary, the important thing is to ensure you reflect on what went well, what didn’t and what could be improved.

Also, make sure to document your meeting so the decisions can be implemented and feedback to those not present.

How do you hold a review meeting?

First of all, it depends on what you’re reviewing. An employee review will be different from a strategy one. Prepare what you are going to review. Look at necessary documents that have tracked performance and make notes of what you need to talk about in the meeting.

The aim of these meetings is to help companies optimize their performance by going through every approach they have taken and determining which one works the best.

Performance review meetings offer opportunities to consider personal career development and to direct and support employees. The purpose is to empower and inspire employees to learn and grow.

You should think about segmenting the meeting into specific areas. For example, employee performance, safety protocols or management concerns. This will make it easier for you and those in attendance to stick to the relevant topic and understand the takeaways.

There are several benefits of holding a review meeting, but the biggest is probably the chance to learn from things that didn’t go that well and optimize them next time.

If there is a lot to talk about, think about breaking it into multiple meetings so each one is productive and not leaving employees feeling overwhelmed with information.

Finally, always make sure to keep notes and review them in future meetings so you don’t fall back into ways that haven’t been working.

How to schedule a review meeting

