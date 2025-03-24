Scheduling Trick or Scheduling Treat

From your group of ghosts, witches, skeletons, vampires and cats, you are the chosen one. You have been given the responsibility of organizing your Halloween party this year. The stakes couldn’t be higher for Halloween 2022.

The horror of the task that lays ahead has silently crept up on you and is ready to jump out at any moment and terrify you. The suspense is overwhelming but like a zombie rising up for vengeance, the time is now! You must face your organizing fear.

Out of your cauldron of planning skills, you have to match up the complicated hideous webs of all your friends' diary requirements and somehow mash them together like one enormous candy apple.

But just like Dracula himself before sinking your teeth down hard on the task in hand and (also remembering to avoid any killer clowns along the way), you get the best decision of them all.

Will your planning be a Trick or a Treat? *evil laugh *evil laugh *evil laugh

You begin to piece together the remains of your skeleton plans but now you have to take the proverbial bed sheet and make the Roman toga come to life…and by that I mean organize one amazing Halloween get together.

But just before you take a look at the most popular Halloween outfits of 2022, eerie thoughts of doubt begin to creep and crawl as you come all too aware that it is you who must make these plans. You have to decide the where, the when and who will order some beetlejuice, beetlejuice, beetl… Just kidding. I wouldn’t do that.

The possible dates, times and locations for this ‘event of the year’ are overflowing like the different types of candy spilling out of your bag of goods. Options, toils and trouble babble and bubble until it becomes all too much.

Wait! Fear not! You will not need to call on Spiderman, Batman or the guy who didn’t dress up but looks a little bit like Clark Kent, to save the day.

Just choose Doodle .

Send out a Group Poll.

Do it now.

It will save you a huge amount of time. You will make up enough minutes to carve a jack-o’-lantern or two.

By planning through Doodle it will mean your witches, your superheroes, your cats, toga wearers, clowns, wizards, skeletons, Bigfoots and ghostbusters will all meet at the same place at the right time.

Look, you don’t want to be telling scary stories for years to come about the horrors of your Halloween party when nobody turned up. Even Frankenstein and his monster will be happy.