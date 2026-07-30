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Introducing Bookable Calendar

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Doodle Editorial Team
Doodle Editorial Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2026

Illustration Bookable Calendar

Doodle’s Bookable Calendar is the unique calendar page that leaves you in full control of your appointment bookings.

Ready to get started?

No need to email back and forth with guests or potential clients to find a time to meet.

Set up your calendar with time buffers or workday limits, share the link, and allow anyone to book appointments with you. Even while you sleep!

With Bookable Calendar you can: 

  • Set the duration of every meeting requested with you

  • Set working hours (so people can only book time slots when you want)

  • Set a future horizon (and only allow meetings up to a certain point)

  • Set a minimum notice (preventing last-minute meetings)

  • Create multiple Bookable Calendars with fully customized settings

Set up your free Bookable Calendar today!

Read more about Doodle’s new Bookable calendar in our FAQ here.

Bookable Calendar is now Booking Page!

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