July 12, 2017

I'm pleased to announce some new enhancements to the beta version of Doodle released today including invites by email and noticeable performance improvements. You can try out the latest version at doodle.com.

Doodle has been providing a simple and easy way to decide on dates, places, and in fact almost anything for over ten years and is in the process of moving to a newly redesigned version. Along with a new look, we're making the tasks people perform most often on the site, even quicker and easier. As we gather feedback on the new design, we continue to make enhancements ahead of rolling out to more people around the world.

Doodle beta continues improving

Invite participants via email

After creating a poll, you can now invite participants directly via their email addresses.

In addition to typing email addresses, you can also copy and paste a list of emails. If you share your poll via email with more than one person, make sure to separate the addresses with commas or new lines.

Step by step to a faster Doodle

When you create or participate in a poll , the first page loads over a second quicker (more in some cases) than it did before. Our goal is to make Doodle so fast that you don’t even notice any loading – we’re not quite there yet, but this is a big step in the right direction.

We are continuously improving our beta Doodle. Head over to beta.doodle.com to check our out latest enhancements yourself. If you have any feedback, comments or suggestions, don’t hesitate to mail us at [email protected].

Doodle wishes you Happy Scheduling!