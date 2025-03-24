What can you do with 60 seconds?

By Michael Clarke

You have 60 seconds from now. The time is on the clock. How will you use it? Ready. Steady. Go!

Make a coffee maybe, text your mom, eat an apple, quickly keep reading this article to the very end or make your bed.

Even some of those things you would struggle to fit in under a minute. Instead, you could just sit there and enjoy this time leisurely passing by.

But come on, let’s not waste our time!

How long do we have left? About 42 seconds, ok stay with me.

So, why don’t you take this time to think about how you could become more productive in your life.

From procrastinating at work to forgetting about that dinner with your friends tonight that you had planned a month ago, we all sometimes let our self-logistics slip.

At Doodle, our thing is that we are meeting experts. We have been helping the world arrange interviews, birthday parties and university classes since 2007 . 45 meetings every 60 seconds are set up using Doodle, so we know the best way to meet up.

Right, ok. How long? Ahhhh only 21 seconds to go!

We want to help you take the first step to being the planner, the organizer and the scheduler in your group.

Whether it is your next work meeting, getting enough players for football on Saturday or your next trip abroad, we want Doodle to be the tool that helps you plan it all .

10,9,8…

Ok wait, wait, wait! Stop!

Let’s start the clock again. You have 60 seconds. Well here’s the plan. Doodle is free and it takes less than 60 seconds to sign-up. That’s it.

How to get Doodle for free

In less than a minute, you can create and access Doodle for free. We won’t ask you for your credit card information to create a new account and we’ll just need your email address to start the process.

Once you have created your account you will immediately be able to use Doodle to start scheduling your plans. From unlimited Group Polls to access to Doodle's Booking Page , using a free Doodle account makes scheduling as easy as possible.

Here are five easy steps to start using it straight away.

To get started, follow these steps below to help create your Doodle account for free

From Doodle.com, click “Sign up” on the top right of the screen, or click on “Try it free”.

Enter your email and click “Create account”. Provide your name, create a password and your account will be instantly activated.

You can connect your calendar now or later, but we recommend connecting it now so you can enjoy scheduling with Doodle immediately.

Before scheduling with Doodle, open your account settings from your new Doodle dashboard and set your timezone and connect your calendar if you didn’t when you created your account.

You’re ready to start using Doodle

Alongside a free Doodle account, there are a number of subscription features that can help you schedule your events and meetings more efficiently.