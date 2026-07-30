5 tips for recruiters to find the ideal candidate faster

Speed matters. Ask Usain Bolt — or any recruiter chasing top talent before competitors do. Quality candidates don’t stay on the market long — the best are typically hired within 10 days. Recruiting is truly a race against time.

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Highly skilled employees with knowledge-based expertise remain in high demand. For many jobs and industries, demand still outstrips supply — making today’s market a candidate’s market.

When quality candidates become available, they’re often snapped up faster than a baby zebra paddling on the Nile. The very best are typically on the job market for just ten days before being hired. Recruiters need to react quickly to have a chance.

It’s not simply about contacting candidates promptly, either. With each vacancy costing companies an average of €420 per day, filling roles fast is in everyone’s interest. So what can companies do to turbocharge their recruiting?

1. Create clear and concise job descriptions

Like almost all jobs well done, great recruiting starts long before the interview stage and before the job even gets posted. A well-written, detailed job description with a thorough candidate profile is critical and yet, almost always, rushed or overlooked.

Spend a few hours building a top-class job description and candidate profile, and you’ll save days of speaking with, contacting or interviewing candidates who just don’t fit the bill.

Be as specific as possible about the skills required.

Detail the necessary experience to succeed in the position.

Differentiate between the absolute must-haves versus the nice-to-haves.

Use industry jargon where needed, but avoid insider company vocabulary.

Include personality traits that best match the role and team.

Describe your company culture as much as the job requirements.

2. More candidates is not better

Almost two-thirds of candidates have, at some time, quit an application process because it took too long. That means many high-quality candidates are lost — often snapped up by competitors — and left with a poor impression of your company.

The most time-consuming stage of the process is usually initial contact and screening. Too many recruiters do this with too many candidates. Be aggressive in narrowing the field to just three to five top applicants, then set up calls using an online scheduling tool like Doodle’s Booking Page. Candidates can choose a convenient slot with no back-and-forth on your side.

With fewer interviews and scheduling handled more efficiently, you’ll move faster while top candidates are still available and motivated.

3. Network, network, network

Speed requires shortcuts. That’s why recruiters should spend time building strong networks — both externally in their industries and internally with colleagues.

When a vacancy opens, recruiters with strong networks can share it immediately with trusted contacts, cutting out weeks of cold advertising.

Almost half of all companies say their highest-quality hires come from referrals. Referred candidates are typically hired 55% faster — and they stay longer.

4. Build a pipeline

When does a person become a candidate? Trick question: everyone’s a potential candidate. Three-quarters of in-demand workers are passive job seekers. They may not be actively applying, but they can be tempted by the right opportunity.

That’s why recruiters need to partner with recruitment marketing. By consistently showing off your employer brand, candidates already know your company when you reach out. That familiarity makes them quicker to engage.

Pipeline campaigns can also help. If you know certain roles are tough to fill, capture the details of qualified prospects ahead of time. When a vacancy opens, you’re ready to move.

5. Use tech to shatter bottlenecks

Step back and analyze your recruitment process. Where are the speed bumps?

Tech is often the answer. Video conferencing makes first interviews quick. Scheduling tools like Doodle cut out endless email ping-pong. AI chatbots can handle high-volume applications, filtering only qualified candidates to recruiters.

It’s no wonder that more than 98% of Fortune 500 companies use recruitment software. The faster you recruit, the happier candidates are, the less it costs — and the sooner new hires start adding value.

Recruitment isn’t just about filling roles. It’s about fueling growth. Smooth, fast hiring gets people in the door and companies moving forward.

If you work in recruitment, Doodle's Booking Page should be your new best friend.