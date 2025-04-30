Create a Doodle

Read Time: 2 minutes

Franchesca Tan
Franchesca Tan

Updated: Apr 30, 2025

Table of Contents

    Saving time is the key to unlocking bigger ideas, better meetings, and stronger businesses. Our blog is here to help with that — offering insights, tips, and stories that simplify scheduling and boost productivity. Our authors bring a wide range of experience to their topics, ensuring readers get practical advice they can apply immediately.

    Here's who's writing for you.

    Authors at Doodle

    Franchesca Tan

    Franchesca Tan brings a strong background in content strategy and B2B marketing to the Doodle blog. She focuses on helping readers refine their scheduling processes, boost productivity, and find ways to collaborate. 🔗 View articles by Franchesca Tan

    Limara Schellenberg

    Limara Schellenberg is deeply interested in communications and the power of digital tools to connect people. At Doodle, she covers topics like remote work, virtual collaboration, and trends shaping the future of teamwork. 🔗 View articles by Limara Schellenberg

    Purnima Kumar

    Purnima Kumar's background in product marketing and SaaS storytelling gives her a unique lens on Doodle's features and innovations. Her articles often dive deep into how users can make the most of Doodle's tools — whether it's setting up a Group Poll or optimizing a Booking Page. 🔗 View articles by Purnima Kumar

    Bobby Rae Bobby Rae blends digital marketing expertise with a love for clear, helpful communication. He specializes in writing about product updates, how-to guides, and strategies for leading better meetings. 🔗 View articles by Bobby Rae

    The Doodle Content Team

    The Doodle Content Team collaborates on articles covering company news, scheduling trends, and new feature releases. These posts combine insights from writers, product experts, and editors across the company. 🔗 View articles by the Doodle Content Team

