What is a prep call?

A prep call, also known as a preparation call or pre-meeting call, is a short meeting that takes place before a longer, more formal meeting.

The purpose of a prep call is to get everyone on the same page and ensure essential questions are answered before the main meeting. For example, if there are multiple people presenting then it’s good to sync before so each person knows what they’re doing and when.

Although we call it a prep call, it can take place in person or virtually via video conferencing.

Benefits of using prep calls

There are many benefits to using prep calls, including:

Increased productivity: Prep calls can help to increase the productivity of your meetings by ensuring everyone knows what’s happening, reads or brings what they need to the meeting and spends less time asking questions that can take you off-topic. Studies show that 38 percent of staff get frustrated at people who come to meetings under or are not prepared.

Improved communication: When you speak to your clients or colleagues you’re bound to be more productive and get better results. Take time to chat with them before your main meeting and you can get a better understanding of their needs and expectations. This can help in many ways - including everyone feeling listened to and being more invested in the project.

Reduced stress: In March 2023, 89 percent of Americans claimed they had suffered burnout in the last year. Prep calls are just one way to help reduce stress by giving you a chance to get organized and prepared beforehand. This can help you feel more confident and in control during the meeting.

How to plan a successful prep call

Here are a few tips for planning a successful prep call:

Set a clear agenda: Before you start your call, take some time to think about what you want to discuss. This will help you to stay on track and make the most of your time.

Invite the right people: Only invite the people who are essential to the discussion. This will help to keep the call focused and efficient.

Start and end on time: Respect everyone's time by starting and ending your call on time. This will show that you're serious about the meeting and that you value everyone's time.

Take notes: During your call, take some notes to help you remember the key points discussed. This will be helpful when you're preparing for the actual meeting.

Follow-up: After your call, send out a follow-up email to everyone who attended. This is a great way to reiterate the key points that were discussed and to make sure that everyone is on the same page.

How to schedule a prep call with Doodle

Doodle is a great tool for scheduling prep calls.

