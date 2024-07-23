What is a planning session?

A planning session is a chance to come together with a group of people and discuss plans for an upcoming project.

In work, that could be getting ready for the next quarter or deciding on the next steps for a task. Personally, it could be arranging a weekend away with friends or thinking about your wedding. Planning comes in all different forms and we’ll often do it without even thinking about it.

Create a meeting Get together in minutes with your own free Doodle account

Talking through something is a great way to discuss the scope, objectives and timeline of what you hope to achieve. Planning meetings can serve as a starting point – a chance to get everyone on board with the idea, goals and timeline.

Even if the goal of your planning sessions is obvious, the attendees can get a gist of the direction and any crucial details so they know what’s expected of them to make the project successful.

How to plan a planning session

The first step is to figure out what you’re planning. Have the goal in mind then walk back from there. Pose questions to yourself, scope the size of tasks and determine what’s important and what’s not.

Next, think about who you need to do what. If you’re planning a website build, for instance, you might need a copywriter, designer and developer. At this stage, you should also think about what resources you need too. Do you already have them or are you going to have to source them?

Now we get to the meeting itself. Bring together the people you need and talk through what you want to achieve and how you see it happening. You should also ask for feedback to ensure what you’re asking them to do is clear and, if not, think about how you can do that in future sessions.

After the meeting check in regularly with your team and make sure they’re sticking to the plan and don’t require any additional support or resources.

Try it free No credit card required

How do you schedule your planning session?

Planning is hard enough, scheduling a session shouldn’t make it worse. That’s where Doodle can help.

With Group Poll it’s easy to get a group of people together. Select a range of times you’re free and send it to the people you need. They’ll decide what works for them and, in minutes, you’ll have a meeting time.

Doodle Professional lets you add your own branding to meeting invites (great for planning with clients), get rid of ads and can send reminders when you’re meeting. Plus you can create unlimited Booking Pages - a powerful way to get a handle on your schedule.

Don’t worry if you’re meeting online, with Doodle you can add your favorite video conferencing tool and its links will automatically be added to any invites you send.

Doodle makes it easy for you to arrange a planning session quickly. No email back and forth, no more stress, just more free time for you to focus on more important things. Try it for free today.