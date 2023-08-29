What is a planning call?

Well, it can be a lot of different things. From your friend’s baby shower to quarterly planning. It’s a chance to speak to one or a group of people over the phone or via video chat about an upcoming event or project.

In business, planning is really important. From getting a project ready to deciding on annual goals, the right people need to come together to make decisions - whether that’s in person or online. Planning comes in all different forms and is happening virtually more and more.

Talking through something is a great way to discuss the scope, objectives and timeline of what you hope to achieve. That can’t always happen in person so planning calls can ensure this happens.

Even if the goal of your planning call is clear, talking through things can ensure everyone understands the direction you want to take so they know what’s expected of them to make the project successful.

How to plan a planning call

The first step is to figure out what you’re planning. Have the goal in mind then walk back from there. Pose questions to yourself, scope the size of tasks and determine what’s important and what’s not.

Next, think about who you need to do what. If you’re planning a website build, for instance, you might need a copywriter, designer and developer. At this stage, you should also think about what resources you need too. Do you already have them or are you going to have to source them?

Now we get to the call itself. Makes sure you use a tool that everyone has access to and can use. Bring together the people you need and talk through what you want to achieve and how you see it happening. You should also ask for feedback to ensure what you’re asking them to do is clear and, if not, think about how you can do that in future sessions.

After the meeting, check in regularly with your team and make sure they’re sticking to the plan and don’t require any additional support or resources.

How do you schedule your planning call?

Planning is hard enough in person, so meeting virtually shouldn’t be worse. That’s where Doodle can help.

