What are meeting reschedule tools?

Meetings are a key part of business. They're a way to collaborate with colleagues, share information and make decisions. At times it often feels (and is the case) we have too many but without them it’s unlikely things would move forward.

But meetings can also be a pain to schedule. Especially when you have a busy schedule and everyone's availability is different.

That's where meeting reschedule tools come in. They are a way to automate the process and free you from rounds of email back and forth. Instead, it becomes easy to find a time that works for everyone.

Let’s look at what a meeting reschedule tool can do for you.

Why do you need a meeting reschedule tool?

As well as freeing you from your calendar, there are so many reasons to use a rescheduling tool. Here are just a few:

Your schedule is busy. If you have meeting after meeting and your colleagues are the same, it can be hard to find a time that works for everyone. A meeting reschedule tool can help without having to spend hours trying to coordinate.

People are unavailable. Sometimes, it just happens and people don’t have time for a meeting. Maybe they're out of the office, on vacation or they have a conflict. A meeting reschedule tool can help you find a time that works for everyone

You want to save time. Sending back-and-forth emails or making phone calls to reschedule a meeting can be time-consuming - not to mention how it can just completely burn you out. A meeting reschedule tool can help you save time by automating the process.

How do meeting reschedule tools work?

Meeting reschedule tools work by finding a new time when people are unable to attend your event.

Rather than starting from scratch again and emailing everyone to find out if there is a new time they can do, these tools allow you to create a poll and invite your attendees to vote on their preferred time.

The tool will then automatically recommend a time that works for the majority of people.

How to choose the right meeting reschedule tool

When choosing a tool, there are a few things you'll want to consider:

Features: Some meeting reschedule tools have more features than others. Make sure to choose a tool that has the features you need.

Price: There can be a wide range of prices, so choose a tool that fits your budget.

Ease of use: Some tools are easy and some feel like they need a college degree to work. Choose a tool that is easy to set up and use.

If you’re looking for a tool that ticks all these boxes, then Doodle could be just for you.

As one of the world’s favorite scheduling tools, you can find a time to meet easily and automate your meeting booking process. When you need to get a lot of people together, Group Poll can find a time easily and also reschedule a meeting in only a few clicks.

Booking Page lets you book a meeting by sending a link. If someone can’t make a time they have booked all they need to do is go back to your page and select a new time. Simple.

Doodle 1:1 lets you meet with someone one-on-one in person or virtually. Select the times you’re free and send them to your invitee. They decide what works and once they pick a time it gets added to both your calendars.

On average, people save around 45 minutes a week compared to arranging meetings manually. That’s time you can spend on more important things.

Some additional tips for using a meeting reschedule tools

Sometimes rescheduling a meeting is essential, but if you want to cut down on any confusion, try following these tips:

Be clear about the purpose of the meeting. When you create a poll , be sure to include a brief description of the event and why it's important. This will help your attendees make an informed decision about their preferred time.

Give people enough time to respond. Don't close the poll too soon. If you need a response and aren’t getting one - try sending a reminder.

Be flexible. If there are no times that work, be willing to compromise. You may need to reschedule the meeting for a later date or time.