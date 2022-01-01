How to

How to Share a Zoom Meeting Link

Read Time: 3 minutes

No credit card required.

Zoom Meeting

Language options

endefresit

Table of Contents

    Virtual meetings have become an essential part of our professional and personal lives. 

    Zoom, a widely-used video conferencing tool, allows you to connect with colleagues, friends, and family seamlessly. 

    Sharing a Zoom meeting link is a fundamental skill that ensures everyone can join the discussion effortlessly. 

    Set up your next virtual meeting in minutes with a free Doodle account

    Here's a step-by-step guide on how to share a Zoom meeting link:

    Schedule a Meeting

    Log in to your Zoom account and schedule a meeting by clicking on the "Schedule a Meeting" option. Fill in the details such as the meeting topic, date and time.

    After setting up the meeting, you'll be provided with an invitation link. Click on "Copy the invitation" to copy the meeting link to your clipboard.

    Share via Email

    If you're inviting participants via email, paste the copied link directly into the email body. 

    You can also use Zoom's integration with email platforms to send the link seamlessly.

    Share on Messaging Apps

    If you're using messaging apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams, paste the meeting link into the chat. 

    Participants can simply click on the link to join the meeting.

    Set up your free account - no credit card required

    Share on Social Media 

    For larger events or webinars, share the meeting link on your social media platforms. 

    Make sure to adjust the settings to allow participants to join without a Zoom account, if necessary.

    Generate a Calendar Invite

    Create a calendar invite and insert the meeting link along with the meeting details. 

    This helps participants keep track of the meeting and easily access the link.

    Use a Scheduling Tool

    If you're coordinating with multiple participants, consider using a scheduling tool like Doodle. 

    Doodle allows you to find the best time for everyone and automatically includes the Zoom meeting link in the invite.

    Related content

    Old woman

    Scheduling

    Become the Master of an Appointment Planner

    Read Article
    Entrepreneur

    Trending

    How to use AI to Boost Your Startup's Growth

    by Bobby Rae

    Read Article
    Child receiving a gift

    Special Events

    Celebrating a Southern Christmas in Atlanta

    Read Article

    Solve the scheduling equation with Doodle