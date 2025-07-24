How to set rates that reflect the value of your time

You put thought, care, and expertise into every session you run. You show up fully, prepare ahead, and follow through because your work matters. And it creates real results. So your rates? They should reflect that.

Whether you're new to charging for your time or ready to raise your prices, setting the right rate isn’t just about numbers. It’s about honoring your work, protecting your energy, and making sure your business actually supports your life.

Here’s how to price your time with more confidence, more clarity, and fewer awkward follow-up emails.

Know your numbers: start with your costs and income goals

Before you decide what to charge, get clear on what you need to earn. This isn’t just about your hourly rate, it’s about the full picture.

Ask yourself:

What tools and software do I pay for monthly?

How much time do I spend prepping, emailing, or following up?

What would I need to earn each month to pay myself fairly and grow?

When you know your costs and goals, you can build rates that are sustainable, and stop underpricing your time just to fill your calendar.

Research your industry and competitors (but don’t copy them)

Look at what others in your space are charging, but use that research as a reference, not a rule.

Your price should reflect:

Your level of experience

The outcomes you deliver

The way you work (and how your clients benefit)

Clients aren’t just paying for your time, they’re paying for what happens because of your time.

Choose a pricing model that fits your work

There’s no one “right” way to charge. It depends on what you offer and how your clients like to buy.

Here are some options:

Hourly rate – Simple, clean, and great for short sessions

Project-based pricing – Ideal for training programs, workshops, or multi-phase work

Session packages – Useful for coaching, consulting, or education-based services

Free intro + paid follow-up – Builds trust while giving clients a taste of your value

Start with what feels easiest to manage, then evolve as you grow.

Make space for flexibility (without devaluing your time)

Flexibility doesn’t mean discounting. It means creating smart options that make your services more accessible without undercutting your baseline value.

Try:

Seasonal offers for quieter months

Mini sessions instead of discounts

First-time packages with built-in value

And always be clear about what’s included. On your Booking Page, describe what the client will receive, not just the time block.

Get paid upfront to protect your time

Chasing payments or sending invoices after a session is a drain—for you and your client. Instead, use a Booking Page connected to Stripe so people pay when they book. This:

Filters out no-shows

Signals professionalism

Sets a clear boundary: your time is valuable, and it’s secured only once paid

No more awkward reminders or last-minute cancellations.

Build trust by showing your expertise

You don’t need to oversell. A few small details can go a long way:

Mention years of experience or number of clients served

Share testimonials from past clients

Add certifications, awards, or relevant training badges

And if someone’s deciding whether your rate is “worth it”? Social proof often seals the deal.

Add quotes right to your Booking Page, like: “The clarity I got in just one session was priceless.” or “Professional, insightful, and totally worth the investment.”

Set boundaries and policies—and communicate them early

Respecting your time starts with clarity. Use your Booking Page to outline:

How far in advance people can book

When bookings close (e.g. “no same-day sessions”)

Your late or cancellation policy

This keeps things professional and prevents last-minute surprises—for you and your clients.

Revisit and raise your rates as you grow

Your experience grows. Your skills improve. Your rates should reflect that. You don’t have to change prices every month, but do revisit them regularly. When it’s time to raise your rates:

Update your Booking Page or service descriptions

Give existing clients a heads-up

Communicate the change confidently: “As of [date], my updated pricing will reflect the growth of my work and the depth of results I offer.”

Confidence and clarity are your best pricing tools

Your rates aren’t just numbers, they’re a signal. They tell your clients how to treat your time, how to prepare for your sessions, and how much they can expect to gain.

When your pricing is clear, your policies are upfront, and your Booking Page handles the admin? You spend less time negotiating, and more time delivering value.