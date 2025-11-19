How to schedule client site visits without the back-and-forth

Customer visits make a project real. You walk around the site, check conditions, resolve details and build trust. But booking these visits can take many hours each week.
You send options. The client offers alternatives. The client asks to bring the inspector. When everyone agrees, your day is done - and so is your focus.
This guide shows you how to plan client visits without the back and forth. You'll learn simple steps that fit how architects work, plus how Doodle helps you book faster, protect travel time and keep projects moving.
The challenge for architects
Architects juggle design time, site visits, OAC meetings, consultant coordination and vendor calls. Many site visits involve multiple parties - owners, project managers, inspectors, contractors and subcontractors.
Manual planning breaks down quickly:
Email threads stretch on endlessly
Lists of options grow
Two calls later, the only time available is during your design review
Travel time and parking are forgotten
Personal protective equipment preparation happens at the last minute
Decisions in the field are delayed
When planning takes too long, you delay responses to RFIs, punch list progress and inspection windows. It also makes your week feel chaotic.
Why this is important for architects
Time in the field is billable and valuable. Time spent coordinating calendars is not. If you can schedule client visits in minutes, you free up hours for design work and documentation.
Clear planning:
Reduce no-shows and late arrivals
Prevent wasted trips
Improve use of daylight for photos, measurements and mockups
Ensure access and security information is collected in advance
Keep your team confident and your customer safe
Standardize your site visit types
Consistent visit types eliminate guesswork and speed up decision making. Below is a clean table that you can reuse in your templates.
Common types of architect site visits
Visit type
Duration
Purpose
Initial site assessment
~90 minutes
Document existing conditions, objectives, confirm utilities
Weekly OAC walk
~60 minutes
Resolve decisions in the field, coordination with GC/owner representative
Punch walk
~120 minutes
Final check with contractor and subcontractors
Pre-inspection walk-through
~45 minutes
Review of regulatory issues with building official/consultant
Photo documentation
~30 minutes
Verification of materials, progress photos
Define for each visit type:
Duration and preferred time of day
Required lead time (e.g. 24 hours for GC preparation)
Preset locations with building entrance information
Travel buffers (30-60 minutes depending on distance)
With Doodle Booking Pages, you can create these visit types as bookable options. Customers simply select the visit they need and choose an available time.
Pro Tip: Add a short agenda
Prepared customers = effective visits.
Include:
Goals (e.g. verify plate openings at grid lines A-D)
Required participants (client representative, GC PM, project architect)
What to bring (approved material, personal protective equipment, tape measure)
A weather report (for exterior work or roof access)
Doodle Pro can generate draft agendas with AI so you can fine-tune instead of writing from scratch.
Let customers book themselves with a booking page
Architects lose hours offering dates and waiting for responses. A booking page solves this.
Connect your calendar - Doodle supports Google, Outlook and Apple Calendar. Busy times are automatically blocked.
Set working hours + travel buffers - Protect deep working hours and provide sufficient transit between locations.
Share a link - Customers choose the visit type and time that fits your availability.
Use case studies:
Residential construction consultations - Add a link to your website or email signature. With Stripe, customers can pay consultation fees when booking.
Commercial TI walkthroughs - Let property managers book weekly inspections directly.
Consultant coordination - Share the same link with construction, MEP or landscape teams.
With Doodle 1:1 you can offer a curated set of times to a single invitee - ideal on days with multiple site visits.
Coordinate multi-party site visits with group polls
Punch walks, mockup reviews and owner tours often require multiple people. Email ping-pong slows everything down.
Doodle Group Polls allow you to suggest 3-5 times. Invite everyone - owner representative, GC PM, superintendent, subcontractors, consultants. They choose the times that suit them. You choose the winning time.
Tips for architects:
Offer fewer but better options
Set a 48-hour deadline to keep momentum going
Use automatic reminders
Hide attendee details when working across companies
Send invitations directly via Doodle (up to 1000 people)
If the briefing is going virtual, you can add Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco or Teams directly in Doodle.
Collect access information before you leave
Late arrivals undermine customer trust. Gather logistics before you leave the studio.
Add necessary questions:
Exact location address + suite/unit
Gate code or contact person in the security department
Parking instructions / opening hours for loading docks
Personal protective equipment requirements
Who needs to unlock for access
Job number/project code
Active hazards (e.g. crane lifting, wet paint, roof access restrictions)
With Doodle, you can add custom questions to booking pages, 1:1s and sign-up sheets. The answers will appear in your calendar invitation.
For staggered walk-throughs, such as multi-floor walk-throughs, you can use a sign-up sheet to control the number of people per seat.
Build safety and travel buffers
Working in the field requires transportation, entrance preparation and occasional PPE checks. Make this time explicit.
Automatically enable buffer time before and after each site visit.
Add extra cushion for difficult parking zones or school areas
Reserve specific windows (e.g. fieldwork Tuesday/Thursday after 10am)
Protect afternoons for design or documentation
These small adjustments prevent late starts and burned design hours.
Charge for on-site consultations when applicable
Paid consultations - feasibility visits, HOA surveys or zoning checks - are easier when payment is automatic.
Doodle + Stripe makes it possible:
Pre-payment at booking
Fewer no-shows
Clear expectations from the customer
Examples of this:
Zoning/feasibility walk - 60-minute paid on-site consultation
Material check - Evaluate installations outside the scope of the contract
Warranty walk - Bill property managers for annual walkthroughs
Common mistakes to avoid
Avoid these pitfalls in planning:
Offering unlimited options
Forgetting about travel time
Skipping questions about access
Running polls without deadlines
Burying the location information in the description
Allowing bookings all day (destroys design time)
Using a generic meeting type for everything
Tools and solutions for architectural planning
Doodle's features support true architectural workflows:
Booking page - Share availability, add visit types, set buffers
1:1s - Offer curated slots for controlled scheduling
Group polls - Coordinate owners, GC, subcontractors and consultants
Sign-up sheets - Manage walk-throughs with number restrictions
Calendar integrations - Google, Outlook, Apple
Video conferencing - Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, Teams
Stripe payments - collect fees during booking
AI meeting descriptions - generate agendas quickly
Custom branding - Add your company logo
Zapier - Trigger tasks in Asana, Slack or your CRM
Privacy features - Hide attendee details, ad-free experience
These tools cut down on administration and reduce friction in scheduling.
Real-world examples
1. Home addition consultation
A homeowner books a paid 60-minute on-site consultation via your booking page.
Stripe processes the payment
45-minute buffer is added
Parking and gate code is collected via custom questions
Result: You arrive prepared and on time with an already paid consultation.
2. Commercial TI weekly OAC walk
You submit a group vote with three options.
24-hour voting deadline
Automatic reminders
Thursday at 8 am selected
Result: Consensus on a day without email chains.
3. Punch walk for multiple families with staggered replacements
You create a sign-up sheet.
30-minute slots per floor
Limit of five people
Clear access and PPE notes
Result: Orderly flow, safe headcount and efficient walk-through.
Practical tips you can use today
Add a booking link to your email signature
Preload common website addresses
Use shortcodes in titles (e.g. "123 Main St - Level 2 Punch")
Keep mornings open for fieldwork
Run group polls before long weekends
Let Doodle send automatic reminders
Attach field notes to the event afterwards
Key lessons learned
Standardize visit types with duration, buffers and agendas
Let customers book via a booking page
Manage multi-party scheduling with group polls
Collect access information in advance with custom questions
Charge for consultations via Stripe
Protect design time with smart booking limits
Take control of your planning and your time
You don't need a new process for every project. A few smart settings and the right tool will help you schedule client visits without the back and forth.
With Doodle, you connect your calendar, set buffers, add visit types and share a single link. Customers book in minutes and you show up ready to work.
