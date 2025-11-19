How to schedule client site visits without the back-and-forth

Customer visits make a project real. You walk around the site, check conditions, resolve details and build trust. But booking these visits can take many hours each week.

You send options. The client offers alternatives. The client asks to bring the inspector. When everyone agrees, your day is done - and so is your focus.

This guide shows you how to plan client visits without the back and forth. You'll learn simple steps that fit how architects work, plus how Doodle helps you book faster, protect travel time and keep projects moving.

Try Doodle No credit card required

The challenge for architects

Architects juggle design time, site visits, OAC meetings, consultant coordination and vendor calls. Many site visits involve multiple parties - owners, project managers, inspectors, contractors and subcontractors.

Manual planning breaks down quickly:

Email threads stretch on endlessly

Lists of options grow

Two calls later, the only time available is during your design review

Travel time and parking are forgotten

Personal protective equipment preparation happens at the last minute

Decisions in the field are delayed

When planning takes too long, you delay responses to RFIs, punch list progress and inspection windows. It also makes your week feel chaotic.

Why this is important for architects

Time in the field is billable and valuable. Time spent coordinating calendars is not. If you can schedule client visits in minutes, you free up hours for design work and documentation.

Clear planning:

Reduce no-shows and late arrivals

Prevent wasted trips

Improve use of daylight for photos, measurements and mockups

Ensure access and security information is collected in advance

Keep your team confident and your customer safe

Standardize your site visit types

Consistent visit types eliminate guesswork and speed up decision making. Below is a clean table that you can reuse in your templates.

Common types of architect site visits

Visit type Duration Purpose Initial site assessment ~90 minutes Document existing conditions, objectives, confirm utilities Weekly OAC walk ~60 minutes Resolve decisions in the field, coordination with GC/owner representative Punch walk ~120 minutes Final check with contractor and subcontractors Pre-inspection walk-through ~45 minutes Review of regulatory issues with building official/consultant Photo documentation ~30 minutes Verification of materials, progress photos

Define for each visit type:

Duration and preferred time of day

Required lead time (e.g. 24 hours for GC preparation)

Preset locations with building entrance information

Travel buffers (30-60 minutes depending on distance)

With Doodle Booking Pages, you can create these visit types as bookable options. Customers simply select the visit they need and choose an available time.

Pro Tip: Add a short agenda

Prepared customers = effective visits.

Include:

Goals (e.g. verify plate openings at grid lines A-D)

Required participants (client representative, GC PM, project architect)

What to bring (approved material, personal protective equipment, tape measure)

A weather report (for exterior work or roof access)

Doodle Pro can generate draft agendas with AI so you can fine-tune instead of writing from scratch.

Let customers book themselves with a booking page

Architects lose hours offering dates and waiting for responses. A booking page solves this.

Connect your calendar - Doodle supports Google, Outlook and Apple Calendar. Busy times are automatically blocked.

Set working hours + travel buffers - Protect deep working hours and provide sufficient transit between locations.

Share a link - Customers choose the visit type and time that fits your availability.

Use case studies:

Residential construction consultations - Add a link to your website or email signature. With Stripe, customers can pay consultation fees when booking.

Commercial TI walkthroughs - Let property managers book weekly inspections directly.

Consultant coordination - Share the same link with construction, MEP or landscape teams.

With Doodle 1:1 you can offer a curated set of times to a single invitee - ideal on days with multiple site visits.

Coordinate multi-party site visits with group polls

Punch walks, mockup reviews and owner tours often require multiple people. Email ping-pong slows everything down.

Doodle Group Polls allow you to suggest 3-5 times. Invite everyone - owner representative, GC PM, superintendent, subcontractors, consultants. They choose the times that suit them. You choose the winning time.

Tips for architects:

Offer fewer but better options

Set a 48-hour deadline to keep momentum going

Use automatic reminders

Hide attendee details when working across companies

Send invitations directly via Doodle (up to 1000 people)

If the briefing is going virtual, you can add Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco or Teams directly in Doodle.

Collect access information before you leave

Late arrivals undermine customer trust. Gather logistics before you leave the studio.

Add necessary questions:

Exact location address + suite/unit

Gate code or contact person in the security department

Parking instructions / opening hours for loading docks

Personal protective equipment requirements

Who needs to unlock for access

Job number/project code

Active hazards (e.g. crane lifting, wet paint, roof access restrictions)

With Doodle, you can add custom questions to booking pages, 1:1s and sign-up sheets. The answers will appear in your calendar invitation.

For staggered walk-throughs, such as multi-floor walk-throughs, you can use a sign-up sheet to control the number of people per seat.

Build safety and travel buffers

Working in the field requires transportation, entrance preparation and occasional PPE checks. Make this time explicit.

Automatically enable buffer time before and after each site visit.

Add extra cushion for difficult parking zones or school areas

Reserve specific windows (e.g. fieldwork Tuesday/Thursday after 10am)

Protect afternoons for design or documentation

These small adjustments prevent late starts and burned design hours.

Charge for on-site consultations when applicable

Paid consultations - feasibility visits, HOA surveys or zoning checks - are easier when payment is automatic.

Doodle + Stripe makes it possible:

Pre-payment at booking

Fewer no-shows

Clear expectations from the customer

Examples of this:

Zoning/feasibility walk - 60-minute paid on-site consultation

Material check - Evaluate installations outside the scope of the contract

Warranty walk - Bill property managers for annual walkthroughs

Common mistakes to avoid

Avoid these pitfalls in planning:

Offering unlimited options

Forgetting about travel time

Skipping questions about access

Running polls without deadlines

Burying the location information in the description

Allowing bookings all day (destroys design time)

Using a generic meeting type for everything

Tools and solutions for architectural planning

Doodle's features support true architectural workflows:

Booking page - Share availability, add visit types, set buffers

1:1s - Offer curated slots for controlled scheduling

Group polls - Coordinate owners, GC, subcontractors and consultants

Sign-up sheets - Manage walk-throughs with number restrictions

Calendar integrations - Google, Outlook, Apple

Video conferencing - Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco, Teams

Stripe payments - collect fees during booking

AI meeting descriptions - generate agendas quickly

Custom branding - Add your company logo

Zapier - Trigger tasks in Asana, Slack or your CRM

Privacy features - Hide attendee details, ad-free experience

These tools cut down on administration and reduce friction in scheduling.

Real-world examples

1. Home addition consultation

A homeowner books a paid 60-minute on-site consultation via your booking page.

Stripe processes the payment

45-minute buffer is added

Parking and gate code is collected via custom questions

Result: You arrive prepared and on time with an already paid consultation.

2. Commercial TI weekly OAC walk

You submit a group vote with three options.

24-hour voting deadline

Automatic reminders

Thursday at 8 am selected

Result: Consensus on a day without email chains.

3. Punch walk for multiple families with staggered replacements

You create a sign-up sheet.

30-minute slots per floor

Limit of five people

Clear access and PPE notes

Result: Orderly flow, safe headcount and efficient walk-through.

Practical tips you can use today

Add a booking link to your email signature

Preload common website addresses

Use shortcodes in titles (e.g. "123 Main St - Level 2 Punch")

Keep mornings open for fieldwork

Run group polls before long weekends

Let Doodle send automatic reminders

Attach field notes to the event afterwards

Key lessons learned

Standardize visit types with duration, buffers and agendas

Let customers book via a booking page

Manage multi-party scheduling with group polls

Collect access information in advance with custom questions

Charge for consultations via Stripe

Protect design time with smart booking limits

Take control of your planning and your time

You don't need a new process for every project. A few smart settings and the right tool will help you schedule client visits without the back and forth.

With Doodle, you connect your calendar, set buffers, add visit types and share a single link. Customers book in minutes and you show up ready to work.

Ready to simplify your scheduling? Create a Doodle and see how architects save hours every week.