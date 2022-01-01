How to

How to Schedule a Meeting in Slack

Read Time: 3 minutes

Table of Contents

    In the bustling world of workplace communication, Slack is a powerhouse. 

    Streamlining collaboration, it goes beyond mere messaging - it's a platform that empowers seamless scheduling

    Here's a quick guide on how to harness the meeting-scheduling prowess within Slack.

    Channel the Scheduler

    Begin by navigating to the channel where the meeting is happening. Click on the "+" icon beside the message input box.

    In the menu that appears, select "Create a meeting." This summons Slack's calendar wizard, where the magic of scheduling begins.

    Define the Details

    Populate the meeting details - title, date and time. Slack's intuitive interface ensures a hassle-free process.

    Enlist the attendees by typing their names. Slack auto-suggests participants, making things a little easier. 

    Tailor meeting details to suit your needs. Choose between a one-time catch-up or a recurring event.

    But why stop there?

    Elevate your scheduling game with Doodle.

    As you revel in the seamless scheduling within Slack, imagine a world where the orchestration of meetings transcends efficiency. 

    Picture Doodle as your virtuoso companion - a maestro in planning. 

    By integrating it into your ecosystem, you not only schedule meetings effortlessly but also unlock a realm of productivity. 

    Explore the dance of time management, let Doodle be your trusted meeting partner and turn every meeting into a beacon of efficiency. 

    Try it now and experience an explosion of meeting productivity. 

