How to Schedule a Meeting in Slack

In the bustling world of workplace communication, Slack is a powerhouse.

Streamlining collaboration, it goes beyond mere messaging - it's a platform that empowers seamless scheduling .

Here's a quick guide on how to harness the meeting-scheduling prowess within Slack.

Channel the Scheduler

Begin by navigating to the channel where the meeting is happening. Click on the "+" icon beside the message input box.

In the menu that appears, select "Create a meeting." This summons Slack's calendar wizard, where the magic of scheduling begins.

Define the Details

Populate the meeting details - title, date and time. Slack's intuitive interface ensures a hassle-free process.

Enlist the attendees by typing their names. Slack auto-suggests participants, making things a little easier.

Tailor meeting details to suit your needs. Choose between a one-time catch-up or a recurring event.

