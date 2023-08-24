How to

How to schedule a meeting in Microsoft Teams

Updated: Aug 24, 2023

Table of Contents

    Here’s our guide to scheduling and attending a meeting in Microsoft Teams.

    Step 1: How to schedule a meeting

    If you’re a Microsoft Teams user, you can create meetings directly in-app. That means you don’t have to go back and forth to your email inbox. 

    To start, head to Microsoft Teams and then click on “Calendar”. 

    Choose “+ New Meeting” and a box will appear. Give your meeting a title and pick a date and time. You can also add additional information if you want to. 

    If you want to make the meeting a recurring one, click on “Does not repeat” and decide how often you want to have the meeting. 

    Next, add the people you want to attend or if you want a group of people you can select “Add channel” to invite everyone who’s a member of it. 

    Once everything looks right, click “Send” and the meeting will appear in your calendar.

    Step 2: Joining a meeting 

    Head over to Microsoft Teams and click on “Calendar”.

    Scroll to the meeting you are expecting to attend and click “Join”. 

    You’ll have a chance to check your microphone and camera before connecting. This is always worth doing. 

    Once you’re ready, select “Join now”. 

    If you want a convenient way to get people together quickly and use Microsoft Team, try Doodle. It lets you poll people to find the best meeting time in minutes. Create your free account today. No credit card required. 

