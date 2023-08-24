How to schedule a meeting in Microsoft Teams

Here’s our guide to scheduling and attending a meeting in Microsoft Teams.

Step 1: How to schedule a meeting

If you’re a Microsoft Teams user, you can create meetings directly in-app. That means you don’t have to go back and forth to your email inbox.

To start, head to Microsoft Teams and then click on “Calendar”.

Choose “+ New Meeting” and a box will appear. Give your meeting a title and pick a date and time. You can also add additional information if you want to.

If you want to make the meeting a recurring one, click on “Does not repeat” and decide how often you want to have the meeting.

Next, add the people you want to attend or if you want a group of people you can select “Add channel” to invite everyone who’s a member of it.

Once everything looks right, click “Send” and the meeting will appear in your calendar.

Step 2: Joining a meeting

Head over to Microsoft Teams and click on “Calendar”.

Scroll to the meeting you are expecting to attend and click “Join”.

You’ll have a chance to check your microphone and camera before connecting. This is always worth doing.

Once you’re ready, select “Join now”.

If you want a convenient way to get people together quickly and use Microsoft Team, try Doodle. It lets you poll people to find the best meeting time in minutes.