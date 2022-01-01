How to Record a Meeting in GoToMeeting

In the intricate dance of virtual meetings, capturing valuable moments is essential.

GoToMeeting provides a simple yet powerful feature to record your meetings.

Here's your step-by-step guide to preserving those virtual conversations:

Initiate Recording

Once your GoToMeeting session begins, look for the "Record" button typically located in the control panel.

Click on "Record" to commence capturing both video and audio elements.

Keep an eye on the recording indicator, usually a small icon, to ensure the session is being captured successfully.

GoToMeeting displays a notification to all participants, maintaining transparency.

Once the meeting concludes, end the session as usual.

GoToMeeting automatically saves the recorded file, usually in the platform's designated folder.

Download Your Video

Locate the recorded file in your GoToMeeting account.

Download the video for future reference or sharing.

These steps ensure a seamless process for recording your meetings with GoToMeeting.

