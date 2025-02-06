What are Apple Invites?

What is the Apple Invites app?

Apple introduced Apple Invites on February 4, 2025, as a new way to create and manage event invitations. Like Facebook Events, Apple Invites lets users organize gatherings, send invitations, and track RSVPs in one place. It’s private and personalized, allowing users to customize invitations with backgrounds, approve guests before they join, and even remove attendees if they want to.

To create an event, users can add a title, choose a background, and invite guests. The event host has control over the guest list and can approve attendees before they join or remove them if necessary.

Hosts can also duplicate or delete events when plans change. While anyone with an Apple device can receive invitations, only those with an iCloud+ subscription can create and send them.

Can Apple Invites be sent to Android users?

Non-Apple users can still receive and respond to Apple Invites, even if they don’t have an Apple device. When an invitation is sent to someone using Android or another platform, they receive it as a link to a web version of the invite. This allows them to view the event details and respond without needing an Apple ID or an iOS device.

Does Apple Invites work with Apple Calendar?

As of now, Apple Invites does not directly integrate with Apple Calendar. Unlike standard calendar events, which focus on scheduling and time management, Apple Invites adds a more interactive element by allowing users to include photos, music, and other media in their invitations.

While this makes Apple Invites more visually engaging, users who rely on Apple Calendar for their scheduling may need to manually add events if they want them to appear alongside their other appointments.

Group scheduling made simple

Apple Invites is an excellent tool for personal events, but other scheduling tools may be a better fit if you’re looking to coordinate meetings with many participants.

For example, Doodle offers solutions like Group Polls, where participants vote on the best time to meet, and Sign-up Sheets, which help organize event participation. These tools are especially useful for teams, businesses, or anyone planning larger gatherings where finding the right time matters.

Meet in minutes With a Doodle account you can arrange events quickly and completely free

Final Thoughts

Apple Invites make creating and managing events easy, especially for Apple users. While it’s still a new feature with room to grow, its interactive elements set it apart from traditional calendar-based invitations. And for those needing more advanced scheduling tools, platforms like Doodle provide flexible solutions for group coordination.