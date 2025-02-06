What is a task force meeting?

What is a task force?

Task forces are work groups typically constituting specialists in particular areas brought together for a specific goal. Normally, they will be disbanded after completing the assigned objective.

For instance, a task force created to find a company's new offices might include a commercial realtor, an assessor, a member of the board, an administrator and a person with knowledge of what the organization needs. Each person on the team has to complete their specific objective.

Taskforces are used by lots of different organizations so come in lots of different shapes and sizes. The main thing is to ensure you have the right people for the task. Too many people especially if they aren’t going to contribute to your ultimate goal, will only slow things down.

What happens in a task force meeting?

Taskforce meetings are crucial to achieving the final objective. That’s because they are the foundation for relationship building, learning, problem-solving, settling conflicts, innovation and celebrating successes.

A task force meeting should be a welcoming space where the presentation of ideas and concerns are actively encouraged.

When the meeting is coming together, there is a good chance not everyone knows each other. Start with an icebreaker, so everyone can introduce themselves and settle any nerves they may have.

Try to ensure your task force meets regularly. This can be done on a monthly or weekly basis. Locking in the same time and day every week will make this more likely to happen.

As each member of the task force is there because of their own area of expertise, take turns to go around the room and have everyone update their progress and if they have any blockers.

Ensure someone is taking notes and when the meeting is drawing to a close, decide what action points need to be completed before the next meeting. This might involve a smaller break-out meeting with only a few members. Always follow up with them if that’s the case.

Try it free No credit card required

How do you schedule your task force meeting?

Your task force is likely going to be made up of people from different parts of your business or possibly even external. Finding a regular time for them to come together can be a challenge, but that’s where Doodle comes in.

With our Group Poll tool, you can assemble your task force in no time. Simply, select a range of times you’re free and send it to your participants. They’ll choose what works for them and in minutes you’ll have a time.

A Doodle Professional Team plan can also help take your task force to the next level. Each member will be able to meet one-on-one with each other or external stakeholders, create unlimited Booking Pages to automate their schedule as well as add your company branding to meeting invites.