How to Integrate Zoom with Google Calendar

If you're a frequent user of Zoom for virtual meetings and Google Calendar for scheduling, did you know that integrating the two can streamline your scheduling process?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Access Your Zoom Account

Log in to your Zoom account.

Click on your profile picture at the top-right corner and select "Settings" from the dropdown menu.

Scroll down to the "Calendar & Contacts" section and enable the "Google Calendar" option.

You'll be prompted to sign in to your Google account and grant the necessary permissions.

Click "Authorize" to allow Zoom to access your Google Calendar.

Configuring Google Calendar

Once authorized, you can customize settings like the calendar to use, event reminders and event description.

Click "Save" to ensure your integration settings are applied.

Schedule a Meeting

To schedule a Zoom meeting from Google Calendar, open Google Calendar and click on the desired time slot. Add the meeting title, participants and other details.

Click on "Add conferencing" and select "Zoom Meeting." The integration will automatically generate a Zoom meeting link and add it to the event.

Fill in any additional event details and send invitations to attendees. The Zoom meeting link will be included in the event invitation.

By integrating Zoom with Google Calendar, you'll have all your virtual meeting information conveniently accessible in one place.

This streamlined approach can help you save time and reduce the chances of scheduling conflicts. Plus, with the ability to join meetings directly from your calendar, you can dive into collaboration seamlessly.