How to Integrate GoToMeeting with Google Calendar

Efficiency and organization are key to successful time management.

If you frequently use GoToMeeting for virtual meetings and rely on Google Calendar to schedule your day, here’s how to integrate the two.

Step 1: Open Your Google Calendar

Begin by opening your Google Calendar. You can do this on your computer, smartphone or tablet, as the process is consistent across all devices.

Step 2: Create a New Event

Click on the date and time when you want to schedule a GoToMeeting session. Select "Create" or "Add" to initiate a new event.

Step 3: Set Meeting Details

In the event creation window, enter the meeting details. This includes the meeting title, date, time and duration. You can also add a description and any additional notes.

Step 4: Add GoToMeeting Integration

Look for the "Location" or "Location/Conferencing" field and click on it. In the options provided, choose GoToMeeting.

You may be prompted to sign in to your GoToMeeting account or link your GoToMeeting account if you haven't already.

Step 5: Save the Event

Once you've added the GoToMeeting integration, save the event.

Your Google Calendar event will now include a link or button that allows you to easily join the GoToMeeting session when the time comes.

Step 6: Join the Meeting

When it's time for your virtual meeting, simply open your Google Calendar, locate the scheduled event, and click on the provided GoToMeeting link or button to join the meeting.