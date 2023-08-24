How to integrate Calendly with digital calendars

Sign Up Now Create a free Doodle account and get scheduling in minutes

Here’s our guide to integrating the scheduling tool, Calendly with digital calendars such as Outlook and Google Calendar .

Step one: Can you connect your calendar

Calendly connects with Google, Office 365, Outlook, iCloud and Microsoft Exchange.

If your calendar is not one of these tools, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to sync it.

Step two: Find your calendar

Head to the “Calendar Connection” page which you can find on the top right of your dashboard.

Once here, find the calendar tool you use and click “Connect”.

You can add up to six calendars if you use several or have a separate calendar for your work and personal life.

Step three: Get connected

When you click “Connect”, you’ll need to login to your calendar provider.

You might be asked to allow Calendly access to certain settings. If you don’t do this you won’t be able to connect your calendar.

Next, you’ll need to configure what you want Calendly to do. First thing, is to decide what calendar(s) you want to be checked for conflicts. Second, is to decide what calendar(s) you want new events to be added to.

You can check as many calendars as you want, but only one can have new events added.

For a simpler scheduling experience that provides just as much power as Calendly, why not try Doodle? You can create a free account and get scheduling right away - no credit card required.